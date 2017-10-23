Game 3: Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Quotes 10-22-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

(On tonight's win)

"I thought we started out the game playing well. We've started out playing well in every fourth quarter that we've been in. We played well in every game we've been in in the first quarter. We played exceptionally well, then struggled some in the second quarter. Then in the third quarter our transition defense just wasn't very good, and the thing I told these guys is that this is not a team that's going to ever quit. I thought they did a great job of fighting their way back in, and they found a combination of guys that got them going pretty well. At the end of the day, I tell our guys that anytime you get a win on the road, it's a good win. Obviously there's a lot of things that we can look at as positive, and then there's things we've got to look at that we have to try to correct."

(On Jameer Nelson's play)

"I think he already earned his contract. He's a veteran, he's a pro, [and] he's not afraid of the moment. I told you guys that when we got him. He's not afraid of the moment and he made the biggest shot of the night, I thought."

(On regaining control in the game)

"Defensively, that's where we gained control of the game. We had to get back to what we were doing early on defensively, and that was playing good defense, tagging the roll guys, getting back out to the shooters, and in the last four or five minutes of the game we did that."

(On Anthony Davis getting elbowed in the eye)

"Every day he's running more and more, and it wasn't that big of a deal. It was just a little bump that looks a lot worse than it is, and it's not anything there. He was able to go back in, [and] had no pain or anything, so it looks a lot worse than it is and it isn't a big deal."

(On offense in the first half)

"That's our goal to do that for 48 minutes. Obviously, we're not going to shoot 60 percent for the game. It's like the stock market is going to adjust itself, but we still got good shots, and we did that for most of the game. Then we went through a stretch where I thought we played a little bit selfish, and we tried to do everything off one pass, and we were doing it before moving the basketball from side to side. We had a lot of good basket cuts. It's just another teaching thing where we really need to stay with what got us there."

Pelicans C DeMarcus Cousins

(On tonight's play)

"I wouldn't say the word is upset, [but] a bit disappointed, because this is something that we've done the previous two games. So it's something that we are trying to correct on the fly right now. We came out, played the right way early on, and then we kind of let up in the second half. With that being said, we have to continue to stay aware of that mistake that we have and try to get rid of it throughout the rest of the season."

(On getting their first win)

"Of course it feels good to win. I think we're a better team than our record shows right now, but it always feels good to win."

(On Jameer Nelson's play)

"To come in off the fly, literally, that's what veterans do. They know how to play the game, [and] I think he played the right way. He came in and hit a huge shot for us, so I look forward to his impact in the remainder of the season."

(On the Lakers' comeback)

"This is the NBA. It's a Lakers team at home, so that within itself lead to a tough matchup. Not to discredit them, but we just have to stop letting off the gas when we create these leads, and learn how to close out games."

Pelicans F Anthony Davis

(On the first half)

"We were moving the basketball, we were playing hard, we were playing defense, and that led to our offense. Every game we've been playing well within the first half, and then the end of the third quarter killed us, and [also] the start of the fourth, or the entire fourth honestly. They were able to come back, but we just kept fighting for each other. [We were] not getting too high and not getting too low, and we were able to pull out the game."

(On Jameer Nelson's play)

"He played great for us. He made a ton of great plays [and] hit that big three down the stretch. When you've got a veteran point guard coming in and making plays for us, that's huge. Rondo was out, so he came in and did a great job of us. It's on to the next one, and we need him to continue to do that throughout this road trip, and when we get back home, do the same thing."

(On getting their first win)

"A win is a win, no matter how it is. That's stuff that we can look at on film and try to correct, but just to come out with a win, especially on the road, we just want to come out with the win. We kept fighting. We let the team [Lakers] come back and get back in the game, and that's on us, but we just kept dialing through the whole fourth [quarter], and we were able to come up with some stops at the end."

(On the Lakers)

"They're always going to fight. If you don't put them away, they're going to keep fighting. They've got guys who can make plays for their team and who can make plays for themselves. Ball, Clarkson, KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] can all score the ball, and then also Kuzma. They're going to be a good team. I can't wait to see where they end up."