Game 28: Pelicans-Rockets postgame quotes 12-11-17

PELICANS COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On what he tells his team after a game like that:

“They’re (Houston Rockets) really good. You can see why they have the best record in the league. I thought we did everything we had to do to try and put ourselves in a position to try to win it. All of those (Clint) Capela lobs you have to give up. You either give that up or you pull in, and that’s where they get a bunch of threes. And we just looked at it and statistically they shot at 30 percent from three at half court, but when they get in transition you get cross matches, and you have to get back to your guy. And Capela is rim running and they are a very good team, and take advantage or what they do best.”

On if his team ran out of gas, bodies:

“Yeah, we did, and we ask a lot of DeMarcus (Cousins) to play the minutes that he played. And then, being in a game where it’s an open court game, I thought he did a great job. In the second half, his defense was great in the pick and roll. To hold that team to 18 points in the third quarter is about as good as you could ever hope for. Obviously, (James) Harden and CP3 (Chris Paul) closed out the game, they are both great players. We had our opportunity, but couldn’t quite get it done.”

PELICANS GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On the team’s recent offensive play:

“We’ve just been clicking. We had guys down tonight and other guys had to step up, so we had to step up to the challenge. They’re (Houston Rockets) in the West, and how good they are and what they like to do, I think we did a pretty good job trying to execute the game plan.”

(On playing a back to back against one of the best teams in the NBA:

“We are all tired, but that’s not really an excuse. We need to just keep our composure and fight, and that really brings us as a team closer together.”

PELICANS GUARD E’TWAUN MOORE

On his confidence and recent play:

“I’m just being aggressive. It makes it easier playing with those guys, Jrue (Holiday) and (Rajon) Rondo and (DeMarcus) Cousins. They give me a lot of open shots too, so I was just being aggressive and trying to help our team win.”

On how well he’s been playing lately:

“It’s big and it definitely feels good to play injury free, and I feel a lot better, and my threes have been falling.”

On how the team has been playing well offensively:

“We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of things with talent. When we get things together on the defensive end, we’re going to be hard to beat. We were just down guys, so we were just trying to play hard. Things got a little tough for us in the fourth quarter and the game got real fast. We need to keep working and hopefully we can pull off those games down the line.”