Game 25: Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Quotes 12-6-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

Opening Statement:

“I thought we played well for the most part, but I thought we had some peaks and valleys. I think with that team you’re going to do that. They are very good, offensively. We tried to do some things too early I thought, offensively, on our end. When we started to guard and started to run on misses instead of makes, I think that’s when we were able to get a lot going offensively.”

On DeMarcus Cousins tonight:

“I thought he played well. I know you guys look at the forty points, but he was really good defensively, I thought. That’s what we needed for him to be. We know that the points and everything were there, but I thought he did a great job in the screen-and-rolls and this is what they really hurt us with the last time. I thought he did a good job rebounding the basketball, obviously, and he also did a good job of moving it on to the next guy, especially in the low post. I thought he did a good job when they doubled him. He got rid of it.”

Pelicans Forward DeMarcus Cousins:

On his individual performance:

“I’m trying to win the game. I’m not really focused on the numbers. We got a win. That’s all that matters.”

On the Nuggets pace of play:

“It was a track meet. I think in the first half, we kind of got sucked into playing their style of play, just trying to outscore one another. We came in at half and said that the first team to just play a little bit of defense will be the team that wins the game. We came out and we were aware of our struggles coming out after the second half. We just tried to come out, be aggressive, and jump on it early and I think we did a good job of doing that.”

Pelicans Forward Darius Miller:

On the team’s defensive performance in the second half:

“A couple of our leaders were talking about the first team to get stops is going to win the game and we just picked up our intensity in the second half and it just worked out for us.”

On Jrue Holiday and DeMarcus Cousins’s effect on his own play:

“They make everybody’s job a lot easier. I get a lot of open looks and I’m fortunate to be knocking them down right now