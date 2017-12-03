Game 23: Pelicans-Blazers Postgame Quotes 12-2-17

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

Congratulations, this is a big win on the road for your club tonight:

It is. Obviously, we’ve struggled in this building, but I thought we started the game the right way. I thought we did a great job defensively, and then we got separation by moving the basketball. I thought DeMarcus was great, but I thought it was really, truly a team win. I thought everybody came in. Omer gave us great minutes… just to be able to relieve DeMarcus and not have to play long stretches of minutes. I thought he did a great job. Dante did a great job of rebounding the basketball. I just thought everybody contributed. Rondo had another double-double. It was just a really good team win for us.

Without Davis, you said it would take a committee. Did you think you would get this kind of play tonight?

Well, that’s what we have to to be able to win. We have to do that in order to win, and I thought we were really focused when we went out. We built a lead, they cut back into it, but I did think that we did a really good job of just standing pat. We gave up 2’s at the end, but we took away the 3’s.

Speaking of 3’s, you benefitted from those in the second and third. Was that by design?

It was just… we had good ball movement, and we rotated the ball and found the open man. The open man happened to be behind the 3, and I thought that all the 3’s we shot tonight were really good 3’s.

How did you go about taking care of their guards?

I think we’ll take 19 for 47 with that group. They’re a high scoring group and do a great job. I just thought that our bigs did a great job of being up on the screen, and guards did a great job of fighting over the top.

E’TWAUN MOORE

On shooting well as a team two games in a row:

“We’ve been aggressive. Been aggressive off the bounce, driving and kicking it. Sharing the ball, that’s pretty big. We were looking for each other out there.”

On his shooting efficiency tonight:

“I give a lot of credit to my team. Jrue (Holiday), (Rajon) Rondo, Jameer (Nelson) and DeMarcus (Cousins) too, they were all getting in the paint, making people collapse and I was just knocking them down and being ready to shoot.”

On Portland not double teaming Cousins:

“We just played through the flow of the game. DeMarcus was being aggressive, setting good screens and we were just playing through the flow. That’s one thing that’s good about our offense, we’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things, so we just try to keep it going.”

DEMARCUS COUSINS

On the game:

“I think it was a great team effort. We preached before the game, no excuses. My partner in crime (Anthony Davis) went out last night. With that being said, we kind of crumpled as a team last night, so we just tried to come in with no excuses and leave it all on the floor.”

On his team’s offense:

“It was a good team effort. I think we got the ball moving, I think we took the best shots available, we tried to come out and be aggressive and keep pressure on their defense. Like I said, it was just a good team effort all around.”

On exchange with Meyers Leonard:

“It didn’t get heated. It wasn’t heated at all. Let me hit you in your head and see how you feel about it. He was just making a competitive play. He’s trying to win just like everybody else on the floor, so I didn’t take it that way at all.”