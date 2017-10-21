Game 2: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 10-20-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On losing after a strong start:

“We played great basketball and you have to understand that they’re the world champs. We knew that they were going to make a run back at us and they did it. I thought we sustained the energy level that we needed to. Once again, we weren’t going to make all of the shots that we were making early on. We’ve got to do a little bit of a better job in transition against this team. You have to get back. You can’t let Klay (Thompson), Steph (Curry), and the rest of those guys get out and get their feet set. We gave out too many open shots in transition, but we did fight back. We put ourselves in an opportunity were we had a couple of really good looks that could have cut it to a one possession game and we just didn’t get them in. I’m happy about the way we’re going. We’re still figuring everything out, but I think you can see that too that these guys are really good. We can do a lot of things with them.”

On what allowed Golden State to take the lead (late in the second quarter/early in the third quarter):

“We had a couple of bad possessions and when you have bad possessions against this team it usually turns into a wide open shot or a layup. We have to do a better job in that area. You just can’t have bad possessions this team.”

On why Jrue Holiday’s performance slowed throughout the game:

“We have to keep working on that. He’s a tremendous player. He’s going to get through it. I like that through the game I thought he was really aggressive and doing a lot of good things. We just have to continue because I think you can see that our big guys are going to be fine. It doesn’t matter who we play. What we have to do now is get a couple of other guys playing on a little bit of a higher level. They’re still trying to figure out how to play with those guys. It’s a process. As I said to the guys, I thought we were better today than we were the last game. That’s important. We have to continue to try to figure it out.”

Pelicans Forward DeMarcus Cousins

On the progress the team showed on offense, was it a positive sign?

“Those last couple of seconds we were standing at the free throw line, we were all looking at each other, ‘we’re good’. We took another huge step tonight. I’m proud of the way we battled, looking forward to the next matchup. I think we are in a good place.”

On what worked well in the first half:

““It was the ball movement! Everybody was touching the ball, and there was a good flow. I think we were just clicking on all ceilings. When you play that way the game is fun, the game is easy.”

Pelicans Guard Ian Clark

On if the Pelicans can maintain this effort going forward:

“We talked about it as a team, being able to bring this type of effort every night and we feel like if we are able to do that, we will definitely make strides as a team and the win column will definitely rack up.”

On the difference in bench points from the first half to second half:

“I think we started out the third quarter kind of slow. That is something we have to work on and I think we did it last game as well. Being able to make sure that we know that they are going to hit first.”

On the upcoming road trip:

“We have to keep the same energy and keep our spirits up. You know, it’s only been two games, there is still a long season ahead of us, but I think we’re making strides and everybody sees that. I think we will get some wins on this road trip.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday:

On the importance of everyone being involved in the first half lead:

“It’s fun, especially being the home opener, that is something we have to keep up all year, which is come out with that fight and we need to continue that and obviously next game that will be another focal point for us. Just playing like that and moving the ball that way has energy and it’s a fun way to play.”

On the importance of this upcoming road trip to the west coast:

“It is us against the world. That mentality, we have to keep the ball moving, obviously keep the pace playing against a team like Golden State, where they pretty much run. In the first seven minutes there was probably two fouls called, so at that point it’s a track meet. To keep that pace, and keep the ball movement, I think we will be alright.”