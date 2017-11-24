Game 19: Pelicans-Suns Postgame Quotes 11-24-17

NEW ORLEANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

(On tonight’s game)

“I think the best thing was that we started the game the right way. We had a couple of questionable possessions but I thought for the most part we moved the basketball, we took advantage of what they gave us and we managed the turnovers which had gotten us in trouble. All of those were real positive. I thought that we played the whole 48 minutes. I thought there was only one time early in the third quarter where I felt we were just letting it slip from the standpoint of what we’d done but I took a time out and they got right back focused with what we needed to be.”

(On Bigs play tonight)

“I like the fact that our big guys are willing passers and any double teams, anything that happens they’re willing to throw it out. And if they’re double teamed, we will find an open guy and they did a good job of that tonight and they shot the ball well from out there. ”

ANTHONY DAVIS 23 POINTS | 9 REBOUNDS

(On tonight’s game)

“We just came out with a defensive intensity. We get off to slow starts on the offensive end and given up a lot of points in that first quarter and we just wanted to come out and play defense. It wasn’t as much about them, it was about us. We were trying to figure out what we have to do to get better as a team. We just didn’t want to come out with a slow start and have to play from behind. So we came out tonight and guys played well.”

(On sharing the ball)

“We’re just playing for each other, playing together, trusting each other. Whoever is open, that’s who we’re passing the ball to. We pass up a lot of good shots for great shots and trust our teammates are going to make the shot or make the right play. We don’t care who scores.”

DEMARCUS COUSINS 19 POINTS | 10 REBOUNDS

(On defense)

“It’s something we talked about. We’ve been preaching about it since day one. We consider ourselves a defensive first team. We think that’s what sets the tone for us early on.”

(On defending Booker and Warren)

“If they had a chance to win, we wanted it to be from the other guys on their team. We wanted their other guys to step up and make shots. We know T.J. and Devin are the head of the snake for their team.”

(On moving the ball)

“We’ve seen all kinds of looks defensively this year. Our teammates have been incredible just helping us, to have options to pass to. When it comes to making shots, making open cuts, they’ve been incredible all year. When everybody is touching the ball, everybody is having fun, everybody is enjoying the game and that leads to wins.”