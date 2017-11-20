Game 17: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 11-20-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On tonight's win:

"Obviously, we were disappointed with the way the game started, but I was really proud of the way they hung in and continued

to chip away. I thought our bench did a super job of coming in and just helping us win the game. If you look at Jameer (Nelson)

ends up with a plus thirty and Darius (Miller) is plus twenty-six, Tony (Allen) is plus nineteen, Dante (Cunningham) is plus

eleven so when you get that kind of play from your bench, it gives you an opportunity to win the game."

On scoring forty-two points following the ejection of DeMarcus Cousins from the game and overcoming adversity:

"We did. Obviously it was a tough call, but the thing that we talked to the guys about is we have to focus on the task at hand. I

thought everybody did that: everybody focused on the task at hand. We found a way, like we said, to come away with a win

against a really good team, I think."

On Anthony Davis's performance:

Well, we take a lot of it for granted. He does it night in and night out for us. When we lose a guy like DeMarcus, who's been a

tremendous help as far as the burden on AD, but when we lose a guy like DeMarcus, he steps up and he puts the whole team

on his back. He just wasn't going to let us lose."

Pelicans Guard Jameer Nelson

On the key to overcoming the slow start:

"We just have to bring energy no matter who is out there on the floor, stick together, and when things get tight, (we) can't

separate. Not saying that was the key. We will watch the film tomorrow and figure it out (and) try to get out to a better start the

next game."

On the bench performance:

"It is a team effort. We all play a part, not one guy or two guys but everyone who steps on the floor. The starters played well

too. We just didn't get off to a good start. Once everything got going, I think everybody did a great job."

Pelicans Guard Tony Allen

On his first game back after missing the last four:

"I just feed off of Rondo and AD. Give me the scraps however they come. I am holding my hat on the defensive end, trying to

box out, get loose balls, steals, 50/50 games are pretty much what I bring to the table. I felt tonight was a great way to show

that."

On bringing back a defensive mentality to the team:

"When you have a guy like myself talking in the huddle and guys buying in, it carries over on the court. Each guy, they want to

win. I think today put the stamp on (how) to win ball games and that is on the defensive end."