Game 15: Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Quotes 11-15-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On tonight's loss:

"I think, obviously, if you look at the box, we shot the ball well and shot the ball well from three, but it's plus eighteen from three

and that was kind of the difference in the game. Other than the fact that two of our best players were sitting on the bench for

most of the first half. Foul trouble."

On the third quarter:

"They did a really good job of putting us in screen and roll, made some shots. (DeMar) DeRozan made shots. That's where

they got the separation and then we were playing uphill the rest of the way."

On Rajon Rondo's performance:

"Thought he was fine. Obviously, you look at his numbers. (He) Had eight assists in very limited minutes. Just the pace of the

game changed. He's very good at quarterbacking the game and understanding where our advantages and everything are and I

thought he did a good job when he was out there, but it's hard to do that when your best two players are sitting on the bench in

foul trouble."

Pelicans Guard Jameer Nelson:

On Raptors perimeter offense:

"I mean they were hot. We had some breakdowns and they made us pay. Offensively, we're just as good as anybody else.

Defensively, we just have got to get better, especially the second unit, myself included. We have got to come out with more

energy, a sense of urgency on the defensive side of the floor because we have enough talent offensively. We just have to set

the tone on the other end."

On two straight games where the opponent shoots a lot of threes:

"I mean it's the NBA. A lot of stuff is going to happen. We'll look at film tomorrow. We'll clean some things up and try to get

better and learn from it. We hit threes. We do the same thing to other teams so there's no reason to hold our heads. It's one

game. We've got another game Friday."

Pelicans Center DeMarcus Cousins:

On defensive breakdowns:

"Rotations were bad. Communication was pretty bad. We let guys that are known shooters get wide open shots, so that's on

us. We were a bit limited tonight."

On Raptors third quarter defensive performance:

"They were the more physical team, obviously. That's probably the best way I could put it. They were very physical."