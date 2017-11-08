Game 11: Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Quotes 11-7-17

Alvin Gentry – Pelicans Head Coach

On second half performance:

“I thought we played well offensively, but they (Pacers) did not throw us a bone defensively. I thought we were letting them run around, taking pump fakes and leaving open shooters, just not being locked in. I thought we started the second half really locked in, not just offensively but defensively as well. If you look at the tale of two halves, we gave up 19 and 18 for 37 points in the second half when they shot 30%. We gave up 75 points in the first half, we also took away some of the turnovers that we had. We had two turnovers the entire second half, with one coming right at the end of the game. I thought we did a good job of protecting the ball. We had good ball movement and obviously we feel like we have an advantage every night on the inside with Anthony (Davis) and DeMarcus (Cousins). I thought they did a great job of getting position and we did a great job of getting them the ball.”

On Pelicans’ back to back come from behind wins:

“I just think we’re playing hard and that is what we have to establish. We have to establish that we’re going to be a hard playing team and do that consistently. We also have to be in the situation where we understand that when we do get down we just have to be solid in what we do and work our way back because it's not going to happen in 1 minute, 3 minutes, or 5 minutes, it's a process where you just have to work yourself back and I thought we did a great job of that tonight also.”

On strong play of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis:

“They’ve been that way the whole season for us, so tonight was not a surprise. I thought A.D. (Anthony Davis) was exceptional. Anytime you get 37 points on 18 shots you’ve done a great job. I thought DeMarcus (Cousins) did a great job of coming up with plays at the end of the game to help us win the game. But I thought it was a total team effort. Our perimeter guys and everyone stepped up a little bit when we needed them most. It was just a good team win.”

DeMarcus Cousins

On the difference between the first and second halves defensively:

“We did a better job on defense and we slowed down their transition. They scored a lot more in the first half by capitalizing on our turnovers. We did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half and we didn’t have any silly turnovers.”

On late game tip-in:

“Opportunities…the bounce of the ball…sometimes you just get lucky. I can’t sit here and say I have some type of skill with that.”

On why the Pacers had such a good first half:

“I was terrible in pick and roll situations at the start of the game. I think that gave them a lot of confidence and once they got their confidence, they started to hit their shots. But we are not a team that quits. That’s what I love about this team. No matter how much we get down, we keep on fighting. Hopefully we don’t keep getting down against teams so that we have to make a comeback.”



Anthony Davis

On the recent play of he and DeMarcus Cousins:

“We’ve been like this almost all season, but we’ve got to do a better job of playing both halves, both ends of the floor and that goes for everybody. They got 75 points in that first half and we’re not that type of team, to let a team get 75, whether they’re number four in offense or number one or number 30, it doesn’t matter. In the second half we were able to contain those guys and get some stops.”

On defensive improvement in the second half:

“We just came out strong. We brought defensive pressure, defensive tenacity and when we do that, it’s tough for teams to score. We just have to try and do that for 48 minutes and not 24. We’re happy we got this win, we did what we had to do to get the win in the second half, but if we want to be a good team, we’ve got to be able to do it for the whole 48.”