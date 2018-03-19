Frank Jackson Medical Update

March 19, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Frank Jackson underwent successful scar tissue removal, debridement and injection to his right foot.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York, NY following consultation with Pelicans Director of Medical Services/Head Team Physician Dr. Misty Suri. Jackson will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season and a timetable for his return will be determined at a later date.

Jackson, who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke University, was acquired by New Orleans in a draft night trade with Charlotte.