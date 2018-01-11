Anthony Davis remains second, DeMarcus Cousins now fourth in All-Star voting

In the second fan returns for NBA All-Star voting, Anthony Davis (664,687) remains in second place for the Western Conference front court. Golden State’s Draymond Green (616,730) has moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins (587,835) to take third place. Golden State's Kevin Durant (1,326,059) leads the front-court voting.

For the Western Conference guards, Stephen Curry (1,369,658) sits in first place with the Rockets' James Harden (978,540), and Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (791,332) in second and third.

In the Eastern Conference and overall, LeBron James takes the lead for all votes with 1,622,838. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is in second behind James with 1,480,954.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles (7 p.m. central, TNT). All current NBA players and a panel of basketball media account for 25 percent each, with every participant completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three front-court players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 15 at 10:59 p.m. central.

Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between conferences, two captains will choose the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

The All-Star Game starters will be announced live on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader at 6 p.m. ET. The network will unveil the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2018 PRESENTED BY VERIZON: SECOND FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference