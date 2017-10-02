Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 25th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Oct 02, 2017
Boogie puts his game face on.

" the more they hate on me, the more ima keep coming with it " 17/18

on

AD throws it down in the new Nike uniform. Boogie sends a thank you to those who joined the fun at his Block Party. It's lights, camera, action for Alexis at Pelicans Media day. Pierre gets in on the action at Pelicans Media Day.

I just wanted the ball Nice box out Jalen #PelicansMediaDay #NBAMediaDay #DoItBIG #Pelicans

on

E’Twaun locks in on year two.

Locked In for Year 2 #nola #focus #grind

on

Cheick celebrates the start of training camp. AD eyes the season. Cheick prepares for his second season. Ian tips off his fifth year at Pelicans Media Day.

Year

on

