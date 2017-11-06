Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 30th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Darius wishes his little girl Happy Birthday!
Frank takes in Chi Town.
Pierre joins the Junior League of New Orleans for Touch A Truck.
Solomon shows off his baby girl.
AD checks out the new movie, Daddy’s Home!
My Bby gurl. Blessed. pic.twitter.com/NtSmJ5Akyr— Solomon Hill (@solohill) November 4, 2017
E’Twaun gets hype for gameday!
Good times seeing @DaddysHome. Check it out when it hits theaters Nov. 10th #DaddysHome2 pic.twitter.com/l3QYenVehG— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) November 3, 2017
Jrue’s little girl rocks her lion costume for Halloween!
AD and the Pelicans take on RISE Haunted House.
Pierre spices up his half-court shot.
Happy Halloween! @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/u7Gll2Xc6A— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 31, 2017
PDT celebrates Halloween in style.
Tell me this isn't the most glorious video you've watched today....@PelicansNBA #DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/u2y6f7tmSG— Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) October 31, 2017