Troy ‘Trombone Shorty’ Andrews is a New Orleans-born musician whose talent on the trombone is virtually unmatched. Growing up in the Treme neighborhood, Troy appeared on stage at Jazz Fest for the first time at the age of four alongside Bo Diddley. By age six, he had become a bandleader in a local brass band. His musical career continued into his teens, when he attended NOCCA and became a member of the Stooges Brass Band.

Fast forward to today, and Troy’s career has brought him all over the world to work with some of the most renowned artists in the music industry. He has toured with his band Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, since 2009. Along the way, he has shared the stage with names along the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Aerosmith, U2, Green Day, Jeff Beck, Dave Matthews Band, Eric Clapton, Kid Rock, and more.