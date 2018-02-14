The St Augustine Marching 100 has a rich history dating all the way back to the 1950s when Edwin H. Hampton was named Band Director just one year after the school opened its doors. They have developed a reputation as the elite High school marching band in New Orleans, and are truly one of the most renowned in the United States. They’ve played for impressive audiences all across the world, including the Pope, past presidents, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Super Bowls and more.

Current Band Director Eddie Williams has continued the success of the program by fostering the principles of musicianship, discipline and precision teamwork in its members. We caught up with Williams after the group’s last Mardi Gras practice to learn more about the history of the band, his role as a mentor, and the endless amount of hard work that goes into directing this prestigious group.