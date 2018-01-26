Pelicans Anthony Davis to headline seventh NBA Chinese New Year celebration

January 26, 2018

BEIJING AND NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced NBA Chinese New Year Celebration 2018 presented by Dongfeng Nissan will feature the NBA’s biggest stars in action, the debut of a new television campaign, a record 93 games to be broadcast in Greater China, and a record 12 NBA teams hosting in-arena activities, as the league celebrates the holiday for the seventh consecutive year Feb. 2 - March 3.

As part of the celebration, the NBA today debuted a new series of television spots entitled “Fireworks,” starring five-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans, five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs.

During the NBA Chinese New Year Celebration, fans in Greater China will be able to watch 93 games with live broadcasts on CCTV, Tencent, BesTV, Guangdong TV, GreatSports, Videoland, ELTA, Eleven Sports and LeSports (HK). This will include the 67th annual NBA All-Star Game on February 19. Davis along with teammate DeMarcus Cousins will represent the Pelicans for Team LeBron in Los Angeles.

For more NBA Chinese New Year celebrations, follow the Pelicans on Weibo.