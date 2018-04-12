Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Month

April 12, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March & April.

Over the final 20 games of the regular season in which he appeared, Davis led the Pelicans to a 13-7 record, and secured the sixth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. In games played in March and April, Davis averaged 28.2 points (3rd in the NBA) on .526 shooting from the field, 11.1 rebounds (5th in the Western Conference) and 3.7 blocks (1st in the NBA), while posting 14 point/rebound double-doubles, including six games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. New Orleans concluded the regular season on a five-game winning streak, including a win in Golden State, snapping a 10-game road losing streak to the Warriors, a win at STAPLES Center against the Clippers to clinch a playoff berth, and an impressive 24-point victory over San Antonio in the regular season finale.

This marks the second time Davis has been named the Player of the Month this season, previously earning the honor for his efforts during the month of February, and is the second New Orleans player to win the honor multiple times, joining Chris Paul.

Davis finished the regular season ranked second in the NBA in points per game (28.1), fifth in rebounds per game (11.1) and first in blocks per game (2.5), and finished the season with 50 double-doubles, ranked sixth in the NBA.