Anthony Davis has been dominant force in 2018

Anthony Davis has embraced the “New Year, New Me,” mentality in a big way for 2018 with the five-time All-Star forward leading the charge for the Pelicans' six-game win streak, the longest since the 2010-11 season.

It’s no secret that the Pelicans all-time franchise leading scorer has put a size 17 foot forward in helping New Orleans through its success this season but Davis has done more than usual.

Date Game PTS REB BLK FG FGA FG% 3PT 3PTA 3PT% FT FTA FT% 1/14/18 NYK 48 17 3 17 30 .567 2 6 .333 12 15 .800 1/16/18 BOS 45 16 2 16 34 .471 0 3 .000 13 15 .867 2/2/18 OKC 43 10 1 17 34 .500 3 6 .500 6 8 .750 2/10/18 BKN 44 17 3 16 35 .457 3 5 .600 9 14 .643 2/14/18 LAL 42 15 2 15 18 .833 2 2 1.000 10 11 .909 2/23/18 MIA 45 17 5 17 34 .500 1 6 .167 10 11 .909 2/26/18 PHX 53 18 5 16 29 .552 0 1 .000 21 26 .808

During the month of February, Davis has averaged an NBA-best 35.9 points per game on .509 shooting, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks. He has already put up seven 40+ point performances in 2018 (five in February alone). Translating to team success, the Pelicans are 7-0 in contests where AD scores 40+ points this season.

A recent example of Davis’ exemplary play came Monday, Feb. 26 when the Pelicans faced off against the Phoenix Suns. Davis put on a show for the home crowd, tallying season-highs with 53 points and 18 rebounds.

Add in his five blocks from Monday and he became the first player in NBA history to record at least 53 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a game, and joins Bob McAdoo as the only other player in NBA history with 50 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a game since blocks were first tracked in 1973-74.

While AD did shoot over 55 percent in the win, a quick breakdown shows his effort and focus around the rim (80 percent) as well as his success getting to the stripe. Davis hit a career mark for free-throw attempts and makes (21-of-26).

As the Pelicans rise up the league standings and charge down the playoff path, we can't help but wonder...what will AD do next?