Pelicans' Posts: Week of December 4th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Dec 12, 2017
The force was not with Pierre.

SPOILER ALERT I’m the Last Jedi @pelicansnba #DoItBIG

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

The Pelicans Dance Team gears up for another gameday!

Hands up if you’re ready for #PelicansGameday #PDT #DoItBig

A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on

Pierre boogies downtown.

Just another day in New Orleans with a little Boogie on Bourbon #DoItBIG

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

The Pelicans Dance Team helps Santa Cuz at his shopping spree.
Pierre spreads the holiday spirit with Boogie during his Santa Cuz shopping spree.

Had a great time last night with @pelicansnba @boogiecousins as he hosted his Santa Cuz Shopping Spree!

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

Alexis thanks the Pelicans community for their support after undergoing surgery.
E’Twaun celebrates the team's win over the Nuggets. Ian shows off his outfit.

A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on

Darius stays focused. Pierre celebrates World Trick Shot Day.
Solomon shows Boogie some love after a monster performance.
Tags
Clark, Ian, Cousins, DeMarcus, Miller, Darius, Moore, E'Twaun, Pelicans

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Cousins, DeMarcus

Miller, Darius