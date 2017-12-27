Pelicans' Posts: Week of December 16th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Dec 27, 2017
E’Twaun locks in on game day. Alexis hosts his Christmas Toy Giveaway! The Pelicans Dance Team gets excited for the back-to-back.
AD wishes his Wildcats good luck. Squad. Rondo hosts a Coat Drive at his Assisting Youth Foundation Christmas Party.
AD wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. Boogie wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Darius celebrates Christmas with his little ones.

A post shared by Darius miller (@dmillerky) on

E’Twaun gives back on Christmas by visiting the Women and Children’s hospital.
