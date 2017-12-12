Pelicans' Posts: Week of December 11th

Posted: Dec 12, 2017
Pierre made the nice list this year.

I’m pretty sure I made the nice list

Two weeks ago, DMC hosted his 7th annual Santa Cuz Shopping Spree. DMC thanks the first responders for volunteering at his Santa Cuz Shopping Spree. Pierre made some new friends at AD’s holiday shopping spree.
PDT Lindsay got an early Christmas present. E’Twaun celebrates the team win.

Good Team W! Little something extra last night #NOLA #FearlessGrind #DoItBig

Last week, AD also hosted his annual holiday shopping spree! E’Twaun stays locked in.

GAMEDAY #lockedin #DoItBig

The Pelicans Dance Team had some fun on the court with their Jr. Pelicans Dance Team. Solomon shows Jrue some love.
