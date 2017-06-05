Zak Irvin: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 211

Position: SF

College: Michigan

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 13.0

RPG: 4.5

APG: 3.0

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics

Michigan Career

Played in 142 career games, ranking tied for first all-time; 63rd Wolverine to play 100-plus career games...Started in 104 career games, ranking tied for 17th all-time; 23rd Wolverine to play 100-plus career games...Played in 4,225 minutes, ranking fourth all-time; seventh Wolverine to play 4,000 career minutes...Scored 1,610 career points, ranking 13th all-time; 50th Wolverine to surpass 1,000 career points...Ranks 3rd all-time for three-point field goals (241)...Ranks 3rd all-time for three-point attempts (681)...Ranks 9th all-time for three-point attempts (1,417)...2K Classic Most Valuable Player (2016)...All-Big Ten honorable mention (2016, coaches & media; 2017, media)...2x All-Big Ten Tournament Team (2016 & 2017)...2x Academic All-Big Ten (2015, '17)...2x Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Dec. 2, 2013 and Dec. 23, 2013)...2x U-M's Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player (2015, '16)...2x U-M's Thad Garner Leadership Award (2016, '17)...2x U-M's Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player (2015, '17)...U-M's Sixth Man Award (2014)...U-M's Loy Vaught Rebounding Award (2015)...2x U-M's Iron Man Award (2015, '16)...3x U-M Academic Achievement Award (2014, '15, '17)

Senior (2016-17)

Started in all 38 games for the Wolverines, one of three players to start every contest...Helped U-M to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, including an upset of No. 2 seed Louisville...Averaging 13.0 points per game, which was second on the team...Scored in double figures in 31 of Michigan's 38 games, including a season-high 23 points against Virginia Tech (Nov. 30), and had three 20-plus point performances...In four Big Ten Tournament wins, averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 60.5 percent (25-for-44) from the field...Averaging 4.5 rebounds per game, with a season high eight in the Sweet 16 game vs. Oregon (March 23)...Second on the team with 113 assists, including seven helpers at UCLA (Dec. 10) and vs. Furman (Dec. 22)...Averaged 35.4 minutes per game, playing 1,345 minutes, including four 40-plus minute performances

Junior (2015-16)

Played in 35 games, with 34 starts -- missing only start in season debut against Elon (Nov. 16) as he came off bench following summer recovery from injury...A summer back procedure, caused him to miss preseason and the season opener against Northern Michigan, snapping consecutive game streak at 69 games...Helped U-M return to NCAA Tournament, earning No. 11 seed in the East regional...Played in program's first NCAA First Four defeating Tulsa (W, 67-62; March 16) and advancing to NCAA first round match-up against No. 6 Notre Dame (L, 70-63; March 18)...Helped U-M advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for the sixth time after a buzzer beating win over No. 1 seed Indiana (W, 72-69; March 11) -- U-M's first win over a No. 1 seed at the conference tournament...Averaged 11.8 points per game, posting 21 games in double figures, including a season-best 22 points, twice -- in upset wins over No. 3 Maryland, 70-67 (Jan. 12) and 16/18 Purdue, 61-56 (Feb. 13)...Posted fourth career double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds against Minnesota (Jan. 20)...Second on the Wolverines in rebounding (4.5 rpg), assists (3.1 apg, career-best) and steals (27 total)...Recorded a career-best-tying 12 rebounds against Rutgers (Jan. 26) and a career-best nine assists at SMU (Dec. 8)...Averaged 32.9 minutes per game, surpassing 1,000 minutes (1,151) for second straight season, played in 30-plus minutes in 28 games, including the final 23 games

Sophomore (2014-15)

One of only two Wolverines to play in all 32 games, along with freshman Kameron Chatman...Helped U-M to highlighted season wins over Syracuse (68-65; Dec. 2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge; vs. Oregon (70-63; Nov. 24) in the semifinal of the Legends Classic and 24/23 Ohio State (64-57; Feb. 22)...Averaged a team-best 14.3 points per game, scoring nearly 500 points (456)...Scored in double figures in 27 games with five 20-plus point games including a career-best 28 points at Northwestern (March 3)...Averaged a team- and career-best 4.8 rebounds, grabbing 10-plus rebounds in three games including a career-best 12 rebounds against Nebraska (Jan. 27)...Posted three double-doubles -- Nebraska (14 points, 12 rebounds); at Northwestern (28 points, 11 rebounds) and vs. Wisconsin (21 points, 11 rebounds) in the Big Ten Tournament (March 13)...Made a team-best 77 three-pointers, ranking sixth in the Big Ten and seventh best by a Wolverine in a season...Led U-M with 33 steals, with a career-best three steals, three times...Averaged a team-best 36.2 minutes, which ranked second in the Big Ten and 44th in the nation, played 30-plus minutes in 28 games including a career-best 49 minutes in double overtime game at Northwestern (March 3)

Freshman (2013-14)

One of seven Wolverines to play in all 37 games -- joining graduate student Jordan Morgan, senior Jon Horford, juniors Spike Albrecht and Glenn Robinson III, sophomore Caris LeVert and freshman Derrick Walton Jr...Came off the bench in all 37 games as U-M's Sixth Man...Helped U-M to its fourth straight 20-plus win season (28-9)...Helped U-M win its first outright Big Ten Championship in 28 years (1986), winning league by three games (15-3)...Helped U-M to its first No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament, advancing to championship game for first time in 16 years (1998) -- just U-M's second all-time championship game appearance...Helped U-M earn the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament Midwest region, the program's fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance; advanced to the Elite Eight for second straight year, just missed second straight Final Four falling to Kentucky, 75-72, on a last second three-pointer...Helped U-M defeated three straight top-10 opponents for the first time in school history -- at No. 3 Wisconsin (77-70, Jan. 18); against No. 10 Iowa (75-67, Jan. 22) and at No. 3 Michigan State (80-75, Jan. 25)...Averaged 6.7 points per game, scoring nine games in double figures including a season-best 24 points against Coppin State (Nov. 29) -- went 6-for-10 from long range...73 percent of offense come from long range -- 62 triples on 85 total field goals...Averaged 15.4 minutes per game, playing 20-plus minutes in nine games

Prep Career

Played at Hamilton Southeastern under coach Brian Satterfield...Indiana's Mr. Basketball (2013)...Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year (2013)...Associated Press Indiana All-State first team (2013), honorable mention (2012)...IBCA/Subway All-State first team (2013)...Indiana "Core" Junior All-Star team (2012)...IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention (2011)...Helped Hamilton Southeastern to three straight Hoosier Crossroad League titles going a perfect 27-0 over the three year span...As a senior (2012-13) averaged 26.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, scored at least 20 points in 17 games, and 30-plus points in seven games...As a junior (2011-12) averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while as a sophomore (2010-11) averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, leading Hamilton Class 4A Sectional 9 championship...Played AAU with Eric Gordon All-Stars under coach Matt Green

Personal

Given name is Zakarie Tyler Irvin..Born Sept. 5, 1994, on Fishers, Ind...Son of Marcia and James Irvin...Enrolled in the School of Kinesiology...Sport Management Major

Personal Notes

Former high school teammate with former Michigan State guard and current Denver Nugget Gary Harris at Hamilton Southeastern; both were back-to-back Indiana Mr. Basketball - Harris (2012) and Irvin (2013)...Slowed in junior season summer follow lower back procedure performed...Continuing to expand game -- rebounding and assists -- to be known as more than "just a shooter"...Great understanding of the game with a high basketball IQ...Embraces defense...Ultimate competitor; voice out on the floor for the Wolverines...Verbally committed to Michigan (July 31, 2011) and signed (Nov. 16, 2012)