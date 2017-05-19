Vince Edwards: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Position: SF

College: Purdue

Age: 21

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 12.6

RPG: 4.9

APG: 3.2

BLK: 0.5

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Purdue Athletics

2016-17 / AS A JUNIOR

Edwards was named third-team All-Big Ten after averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in all 35 games...He shot 48.6 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from 3-point range and 82.0 percent from the free throw line...Continued to excel in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Vermont and Iowa State. He scored 15 of his 21 points against Vermont in the second half and went 19-of-30 from the field in the two games...Surpassed 1,000 career points in a home win over Michigan State...Became the second player in school history with 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists (E'Twaun Moore)...Finished his junior year at Purdue as the only junior (or younger) in America with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 made 3-pointers...Became the fifth player in Purdue history to average at least 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in a season...Dished out a career-high 112 assists, becoming the 10th player in school history with at least 90 assists in three seasons. Just two other players (Eugene Parker, 1975-78; Bruce Parkinson, 1973-77) have done it four times...Surpassed 20 points in three of the last five games, including a 25-point, five-assist effort against Northwestern in the regular-season finale...Scored a career-high 26 points in a win at Indiana. Added eight rebounds and three steals...Had a big game against Notre Dame in Purdue's first victory in the Crossroads Classic. Scored 20 points with 10 rebounds for his third career double-double...Recorded a double-double against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament second-round victory, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and four assists...Dished out a career-high eight assists against both Villanova and Morehead State...Had a big game in the Jimmy V Classic against Arizona State with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

2015-16 / AS A SOPHOMORE

Edwards had another stellar season, being the only Purdue player to start all 35 games while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten status...Ranked second on the team in scoring (11.3 PPG), third in rebounding (5.4 RPG), first in assists (100), third in steals (19) and first in 3-pointers made (46)...Has now led the team in assists in each of his first two years at Purdue...In the last two games of the season against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game and against Little Rock in the NCAA Tournament, Edwards averaged 21.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG...Averaged 11.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 2.8 APG during Big Ten play, connecting on 23-of-51 (.446) attempts from 3-point range. Also shot 85.1 percent (40-of-47) from the free throw line in Big Ten action...Scored in double-figures in his last eight games of the season, averaging 15.5 PPG during that span...Scored in double-figures 19 times as a sophomore (15-4 record)...Recorded first career double-double against Little Rock with 24 points and 13 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament...Had a huge game against Minnesota, leading Purdue to a 68-64 win. With Swanigan sitting with a sprained ankle, Edwards scored 24 points with eight rebounds and four assists while playing power forward.

2014-15 / AS A FRESHMAN

Had an outstanding freshman season, ranking fourth on the team in scoring (8.8 PPG), first in assists (90) and third in rebounding (4.8 RPG). His 26.9 minutes per game were also third...His three Big Ten Freshmen of the Week accolades were the most for a Purdue player in school history and second most of the season behind Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell...Set a school record for most assists in a season by a non-guard (90)...Was the first freshmen in school history to record at least 26 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in a game, when he reached those levels against IUPUI (Nov. 16, 2014)...On the Purdue freshman single-season lists, ranked 12th in points (290), seventh in rebounds (159), ninth in rebound average (4.8), ninth in three-pointers made (29), seventh in three-point attempts (89), fourth in free throw percentage (.788), sixth in assists (90), seventh in assists average (2.73), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.80), sixth in games started (29) and fifth in minutes played (889)...In games when he led the team in scoring, Purdue went 6-0...When he scored in double-figures, Purdue was 7-3. When he failed to reach double-digits, Purdue was just 14-10...Had 25 points and nine rebounds in a thrilling win over BYU, then followed that up with 16 points and nine rebounds in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge victory over North Carolina State...Had 14 of his 16 points in the second half in a come-from-behind victory over Michigan early in the Big Ten season...A strong student, Edwards owned a 3.01 GPA through the fall semester...Following the season, was one of the final players cut to make Team USA's U19 roster for the 2015 FIBA World Championship in Greece.

HIGH SCHOOL



Ranked as 80th-best prospect, the No. 2-ranked prospect in Ohio and a four-star recruit in America by ESPN.com; ranked as the 122nd-top prospect by Rivals.com...Listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and Scout...As a senior, Edwards was named the conference, district and Ohio Division I Player of the Year. Was selected to the Ohio All-State first team, leading team to conference and district titles...Finished his career as the second all-time leading scorer at Middletown High School, behind legendary Jerry Lucas. Was also the school's all-time leading rebounder...Named first-team All-Cincinnati Enquirer selection as a junior after averaging 21.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game...Also named special mention All-State and first-team All-District...Averaged 14.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore...Greater Miami Conference (GMC) Co-Player of the Year as a junior...Led team to the GMC Championship and district title a year ago as well as regional runners-up in 2012 and 2013...Very athletic player with a wide range of skills on the perimeter and in the paint...Held offers from Michigan, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Xavier among others...Son of former player Bill Edwards, who holds the single-game (45), season (757) and career (2,303 points from 1989-93) scoring records at Wright State...Won the National Character Award as voted on by the YMCA...Was coached during his senior year by Mark Baker. Was coached previously by Josh Andrews, who left to become the head coach at Taylor University.

PERSONAL

Full name is Vincent Malik Edwards...Majoring in organizational leadership...Born April 5, 1996, in Middletown, Ohio...Son of Bill Edwards and Glennetta Patton...Has two older brothers, Darius and Bill, Jr., who played basketball at Miami, Ohio, and Penn State...Chose Purdue because of the family atmosphere on the basketball team.