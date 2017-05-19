Trevon Bluiett: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 215

Position: SF

College: Xavier

Age: 21

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 18.5

RPG: 5.7

APG: 2.1

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Xavier Athletics

POSTSEASON STANDOUT ... TWO ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS

Named to the five-member 2017 All-West Regional Team ... Averaged 21.3 ppg. for Xavier's four games in the NCAA Tournament, including 21 (18 in second half) vs. Maryland on March 16, 29 (21 in second half) vs. Florida State on March 18 and 25 (18 in the first half) vs. Arizona on March 23 ... Named to the 2017 All-BIG EAST

Tournament Team (second straight year to make the team) after averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Xavier's three games at Madison Square Garden.

AS A JUNIOR (2016-17)

First Team All-BIG EAST selection by the league coaches, his second straight year on the first team ... NABC First Team All-District 5 for the second straight year ... Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame selected him among 10 watch list finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award for the second straight year ... BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll five times and Player of the Week twice as a junior ... Second in the BIG EAST in scoring at 18.5 ppg. ... Posted a team-high 19 games with 20 points or more, including a game-high 23 points in the win over Butler on March 9 at the BIG EAST Tournament and a game-high 24 points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds at DePaul on March 4 ... Second on the team in rebounding at 5.7 rpg. (10th in the BIG EAST) ... Third in the BIG EAST in 3-point field goals made at 2.5 per game ... Missed two games (at Providence and at Marquette) due to an ankle injury, snapping a streak of 72 straight starts ... Forced out of Feb. 11 game vs. Villanova by injury ... 22 points with nine rebounds vs. Providence on Dec. 28 ... 27 points at Colorado on Dec. 7 on six 3-pointers ... 23 at Baylor on Dec. 3 with six 3-pointers ... 20 points vs. Wake Forest on Dec. 17 ... Tire Pros Invitational MVP ... Scored a career-high 40 points at Cincinnati on Jan. 26, XU’s first 40-point game since 2003 National Player of the Year David West had 47 in a win over Dayton in 2003.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS STORY

Scored double figures in the second half of eight of the last 10 games as a junior, including 17 or more points in the second half of five of the last eight games ... Scored 21 of his game-high 29 points in the second half vs. Florida State on March 18 and 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half vs. Maryland on March 16 ... 20.3 ppg. over the last eight games, 13.2 ppg. of which came after halftime.

1,000 POINT CLUB MEMBER ... TOP 15 ON XU LIST

15th on Xavier's all-time scoring list with 1,585 career points.

NATIONAL AND REGIONAL HONORS

2015-16 USA TODAY Third Team All-American ... The first Musketeer to earn a major first, second or third team All-America honor since Tu Holloway (2011-12) and the first XU sophomore to earn one since redshirt sophomore Jordan Crawford earned Sporting News Third Team (2009-10) ... Listed on the 2016 Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List ... Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame selected him among 10 watch list finalists for the 2016 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award ... 2015-16 NABC First Team All-District V ... 2015-16 USBWA First Team All-District V ... 2015 AdvoCare Invitational All-Tournament Team.

AS A SOPHOMORE (2015-16)

2015-16 All-BIG EAST First Team selection by the coaches ... Earned a spot on the BIG EAST All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.5 ppg. for XU’s two games ... Led Xavier in scoring at 15.1 ppg. (ninth in BIG EAST) and 3-point field goals made (fourth in BIG EAST at 2.3 mpg.) ... Third on the team in rebounding at 6.1 rpg. (15th in the BIG EAST) ... 14th in the BIG EAST in free-throw shooting (.770) ... Scored in double figures in 31 games as a sophomore, including 24 vs. Marquette in the BIG EAST Tournament on March 10 ... 23 points in the Providence win on Feb. 17 ... 23 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting to go with a career-high eight assists in the win over Marquette on Feb. 6 ... Season-high tying 24 points (19 in the first half) on the strength of five 3-pointers vs. DePaul on Jan. 12 ... 15 points and 13 rebounds in the win over St. John’s on Feb. 3, his fifth double-double of the season and sixth of his career ... Had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists vs. Georgetown on Jan. 19 ... Scored all 15 of his points in the second half of the Jan. 23 Seton Hall win ... 22 points on the strength of five 3-pointers to go with 11 rebounds vs. Wright State on Dec. 8.

AS A FRESHMAN (2014-15)

Unanimous selection to the 2014-15 BIG EAST All-Rookie Team by the league coaches ... Named BIG EAST Rookie of the Year by collegehoopsdaily.com ... Third Team All-BIG EAST (CollegeSportsMadness.com) ... Second on the team in scoring at 11.0 ppg., which was second among BIG EAST freshmen and 21st overall in the BIG EAST Conference ... 15th in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage (.746) ... Had 20 double-figure scoring games ... Scored a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds at St. John’s on Feb. 23 ... Had a team-high tying 19 points in the Providence win on Feb. 7 ... Scored a season-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field vs. DePaul on Jan. 24 and 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting at Seton Hall on Jan. 31 ... Fourth on the team in assists at 1.9 apg. ... Fourth on the team in rebounding at 4.2 rpg. ... Recorded his first career double-double with 19 points and a season-high 12 rebounds at DePaul on Jan. 3 ... Scored all 19 of his points in the second half ... Scored 16 points at Auburn on Dec. 20 to go with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Had 20 points in a 97-74 win vs. Long Beach State on Nov. 18 ... His 18 points on Nov. 14 vs. Northern Arizona mark the highest point total ever for a Xavier freshman in his first game.

BIG EAST HONOREE

2014-15 BIG EAST All-Rookie Team ... BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Feb. 16 ... Named BIG EAST Conference Rookie of the Week on Feb. 2 after averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds at Georgetown and Seton Hall ... Also won the award on Nov. 24 after averaging 18.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 67.9 percent from the floor over Xavier’s first three games.

AT PARK TUDOR HIGH SCHOOL

Averaged 35.7 ppg. and 11.4 rpg. as a senior ... Finished his career with 2,568 points, which broke the school record and is good for sixth on the all-time state scoring list ... Scored over 1,000 points in his senior year alone ... Also broke the school record for career rebounds with 986 ... Won three IHSAA Class 2A State Championships at Park Tudor, as a freshman, sophomore and senior ... Scored 38 points in the 2014 championship game win over Westview, breaking the record for most points ever scored in the 2A title game ... 2014 First Team IBCA/Subway Boys All-State selection by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association ... Also named 2014 AP First Team All-State ... Finalist for Indiana’s “Mr. Basketball”in 2014 ... 2013 and 2014 Marion County Player of the Year (Marion County Coaches Association) ... Averaged 27.8 ppg. as a junior for Park Tudor, leading his team to a 21-3 record and first-ever Marion County Tournament Championship ... Basketball coach: Kyle Cox

HIGHLY RANKED

MVP of the prestigious Derby Festival Classic in Louisville ... Earned a reputation as one of the best scorers in the 2014 class nationally ... Ranked as the fourth-best shooter in the 2014 class by ESPN.com and FOXSports.com ... Ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 34 prospect in his class by Rivals.com ... A four-star recruit by ESPN.com, ranking No. 46 overall and No. 13 at small forward ... Ranked as the No. 56 prospect by 247sports.com ... Ranked No. 31 overall by Scout.com ... A four-star recruit by Scout.com.

PERSONAL: Sport management major ... Parents are Reynardo Bluiett and Mariam Bluiett ... Dad was on All-Marine Football Team and Mom was on the All-Marine Basketball Team ... Siblings are Ashtyn, Juwaan and Brody ... Born November 5, 1994 in Indianapolis, Ind.