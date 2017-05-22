TJ Leaf: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-10

Weight: 222

Position: PF

College: UCLA

Age: 20

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 16.3

RPG: 8.2

APG: 2.4

BLK: 1.1

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

2016-17

Played in 35 games (35 starts) … averaged a team-leading 16.3 points, the seventh-highest scoring average in the Pac-12 … also registered 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game … was one of three UCLA players to secure first-team All-Pac-12 honors (along with Bryce AlfordClick here to hear it and Lonzo Ball) … named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press (AP) … earned first-team USBWA All-District IX honors … one of five freshmen named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team … one of five players in the country tabbed as national finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award … ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding … was one of just three Pac-12 players (along with Stanford’s Reid Travis and Utah’s Kyle Kuzma) to rank among the top 10 in the conference in scoring and rebounding … ranked second in the Pac-12 with a team-leading 61.7 field goal percentage … also shot 46.6 percent from three-point range (27-of-58) … compiled a team-leading 11 double-doubles … twice was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week (on Dec. 5, 2016 and on Dec. 19, 2016) … scored in double figures in 32 of 35 games played, including each of UCLA’s first 21 contests … scored at least 20 points in 10 games … scored a season-high 32 points (and had 14 rebounds) in UCLA’s win at Washington State (Feb. 1) … single-game total of 32 points is the second-highest total by a UCLA freshman in school history (Don MacLean scored 41 against North Texas on Dec. 30, 1988) … single-game total of 31 points is the most by a UCLA freshman in a conference game … single-game total of 14 made field goals was UCLA’s largest total in a game since MacLean made 15 at Arizona on Jan. 11, 1992 … finished the game at Washington State having made 14 of 18 shots and all four free throw attempts … scored 26 points, making 11 of 13 total shots, against San Diego (Nov. 17) and had two games with 25 points – versus UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 14) and at Arizona State (Feb. 23) … totaled a season-high eight rebounds in the win over UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 14), also registering 25 points and 10 rebounds in that victory … did not play in the game against Washington State (March 4), after having suffered a sprained left ankle in the opening minutes of UCLA’s game against Washington (March 1).

High School

Four-year varsity basketball letterwinner at Foothills Christian HS under head coach Brad Leaf, TJ’s father … was rated the No. 13 player in his high school class, nationally, by ESPN.com … also was ranked No. 16 by Rivals.com and No. 22 by Scout.com … was a McDonald’s All-American, totaling six points and a game-high nine rebounds to lead the West Team past the East Team, 114-107, in Chicago (March 30, 2016) … captured second-team All-America honors from USA Today … as a senior in 2015-16, averaged 28.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per … shot 68 percent from the field and totaled 852 points (played in all 30 games) … concluded his high school career with 3,022 points and 1,476 rebounds … trailed only his brother, Troy, in career points in the San Diego Section … helped lead Foothills Christian to the CIF San Diego Section Championship in 2016, totaling 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six blocks in an 80-63 win over Cathedral Catholic … Foothills Christian concluded its season with a trip to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Regional Open Division semifinals … scored 44 points in a loss to Chino Hills High School in the regional semifinal game (facing future UCLA teammate Lonzo Ball) … was named the CIF San Diego Section Division II Player of the Year as a junior and senior … averaged 27.4 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.8 steals per game as a junior (2014-15) … guided Foothills Christian to the 2015 CIF San Diego Section Division II championship in addition to earning 2015 Coastal League Player of the Year honors … as a sophomore (2013-14), averaged 26.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 3.8 blocks and 2.0 steals per game … was named the Sunset League Player of the Year as a sophomore (2014) and freshman (2013) … earned a spot on the 2013-14 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honorable mention team … as a freshman (2012-13), secured first-team All-State Division V accolades from CalHiSports.com (only freshman named to the 10-person first or second teams) … was a 2013 San Diego Union Tribune All-County second-team selection (only underclassman selected to the first or second team).

International

Played for Israel in July 2015 to play in the FIBA Europe Under-18 Championships in Austria … earned tournament MVP honors after Israel lost, 73-72, in the Division B final … averaged 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds in nine games, shooting 55 percent from the field.

Personal

Full name: Ty Jacob Leaf … prefers the name TJ … born in Tel Aviv, Israel … is the son of Brad and Karen Leaf … has two older brothers, Trent and Troy, and two younger sisters, Talia and Heaven … undeclared major.