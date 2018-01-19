Game Rewind: Pacers 86, Trail Blazers 100

Game Rewind

The Pacers came to Portland hoping to end an eight-game losing streak in the city, but they couldn't keep up with the Trail Blazers in the second half en route to a 100-86 loss.

With 1:04 to play in the third quarter, Indiana led 74-68. From that point to the 9:34 mark in the fourth, Portland went on 14-0 run to take a 82-74 lead, seizing control of the contest.

Things didn't get much better for Indiana from there. Its inability to score allowed for the Trail Blazers to extend their lead to 15, 92-77, with 4:43 to play.

The Pacers got within eight with 2:36 left, but a Jusef Nurkic three-point play gave Portland an 11-point advantage with under two minutes remaining and closed the door on a potential Indiana comeback.

"We got some good looks but they didn't go for us," Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. "It's tough, man, you know? All night we kind of stayed in the game, played defense and we got some boards down the stretch, but overall we just missed some shots we should have made."

The home team got out to an early 15-6 lead behind seven points from Al-Farouq Aminu. But the Pacers righted the ship after a timeout.

Indiana outscored Portland 19-9 over the next six minutes to grab a 24-23 lead, and looked as if it would enter the second quarter with an advantage on the scoreboard, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by CJ McCollum gave the Trail Blazers a 29-28 lead at the end of the first.

In the second, the teams continued to play each other close, staying within four points for almost the entire quarter. Indiana led by one with 1:40 remaining in the half, but Portland closed the half on a 6-0 run to take a five-point lead into the locker room.

By midway through the third quarter, Indiana had things tied up at 59. Then, Darren Collison took over for the Pacers. DC scored 11 in the quarter, to get the Pacers the 74-68 lead, but the team scored just 12 points the rest of the night.

"It's on to the next one," Oladipo said. "You have to have a short-term memory in the NBA, so we've got a big game tomorrow that we have to get ready for."

Oladipo and Collison each scored 23 points to lead Indiana in scoring. Thad Young added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

For Portland, Damian Lillard finished with 26 points and eight assists. Nurkic scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Inside the Numbers

Portland outrebounded Indiana, 57-46.

The Pacers attempted 13 free throws, making seven, while the Trail Blazers were a perfect 16-of-16 from the charity stripe.

You Can Quote Me on That

"We didn't have the ball movement that we normally have. I thought we were settling, taking quick shots." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"I thought we just really defended. I think they had 12, 14 points or something like that in the fourth, but we also played aggressive on the offensive end." - Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard

"I felt a little heavy on my feet but no excuses, man. I still felt I could've made some of the shots that I shot and I could've helped our big guys on the rebounding. Just was a slow day for me, for all of us." - Pacers guard Lance Stephenson

Stat of the Night

After shooting above 50 percent in their past six games, the Pacers made just 39.6 percent of their attempts on Thursday night.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have now lost nine straight games in Portland.

Darren Collison hit a season high five 3-pointers.

Indiana's 12 fourth quarter points were a season low.

