Game Rewind: Pacers 97, Pistons 107 (Preseason)

With much of the team out due to either injury or rest, the Pacers fell to the Detroit Pistons 107-97 on Monday night as Indiana dropped its first preseason game.

With starters Thaddeus Young, Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo, and Bojan Bogdanovic all out, it was up to other members of the Pacers to pick up the slack. The unlikely group did just that, using fourth quarter contributions from Alex Poythress and Damien Wilkins to hold on late. But a late run from the Pistons, led by starting guard Reggie Jackson, helped the hosts push past the Pacers down the stretch.

The Pistons had a balanced effort, with six players in double-figures, and used a powerful second half to overcome a 10-point deficit at the halftime whistle.

Even with a number of players out, the Pacers got off to a good start against Detroit, making 10 of their first 15 shots to establish an early five-point lead.

TJ Leaf, who scored 18 points in the fourth quarter during Friday's win over the Cavaliers, got the start at power forward for Indiana, racking up six early points as the Pacers sprinted ahead.

However, with two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Pistons broke off a 7-0 run, grabbing their first lead of the game with a 22-20 advantage.

Ike Anigbogu, the Pacers' second-round draft pick out of UCLA, saw his first minutes of preseason action, getting a block on one end, then following it up with his first NBA field goal on a short jumper.

The rookie struck again minutes later, putting Indiana back in the lead as the visiting Pacers held a 27-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. He finished his first night of NBA action with eight points and two blocks, going a perfect 3-of-3 from the field.

To open up the second quarter, Indiana continued to push its advantage, opening up a 13-point lead and forcing a timeout from Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy.

Indiana was able to control the game for the remainder of the half, taking the 10-point lead into the locker room thanks to a team-best 10 points from center Al Jefferson over the first two quarters.

In the third, Detroit began to slice down its deficit, getting the Pacers' lead to just five points. Luckily for Indiana, Cory Joseph splashed a 3-pointer, lifting Indiana's lead back up to eight points with 6:00 remaining in the quarter.

The home team, however, was not was willing to give in, with Anthony Tolliver tying the game at 64-64 on a pair of free throws late in the third.

The teams continued to trade baskets, closing the third quarter with the Pistons leading 76-74 as Detroit outscored Indiana 36-24 in the frame.

Early in the fourth, the Pistons extended their lead, but it was quickly undone by the scoring of Poythress, who connected on two straight buckets to put Indiana back on top 88-86 with 6:01 remaining in the game.

From there, however, it was all Pistons, as Jackson piloted his offense with poise down the stretch and guided Detroit to the 10-point win on its home floor.

Inside the Numbers

After taking a 10-point lead at halftime, the Pacers were outscored by 20 points in the second half by the Pistons.

Damien Wilkins led Indiana in scoring with 14 points.

Indiana only took nine 3-point attempts, drilling five of them.

Joe Young recorded five assists in 20 minutes on the floor.

Stat of the Night

Despite the Pacers racking up 23 team assists, the Pistons passed out 28 as a team while connecting on five more 3-pointers than Indiana on the night.

Noteworthy

The Pacers turned the ball over 17 times against Detroit. The Pistons committed just seven turnovers.

Indiana shot 55 percent from the field compared to 49 percent from the Pistons.

Detroit's All-Star center Andre Drummond was out with injury, as was offseason acquisition Avery Bradley.

Up Next

