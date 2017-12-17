Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Nets 97

Game Recap

After dropping two straight games, the Pacers (17-13) bounced back on Sunday night in Brooklyn, handling the Nets (11-18) in a 109-97 win at the Barclays Center.

Victor Oladipo scored 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead five Pacers players in double figures as Indiana won for the second time in as many games this season against the Nets. The Pacers previously beat Brooklyn 140-131 in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 18.

It was a positive performance for Indiana in their first road game in over two weeks after a season-long, six-game homestand.

"We dropped two at home and we just felt like, okay, it's time to get on the road," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "It's a conference game, it's a tough game...we knew this was going to be a challenge and I thought our guys responded."

Nets forward Allen Crabbe put on a show in the opening minutes on Sunday. Crabbe scored 14 of Brooklyn's first 19 points — including nine points in an 11-0 run — to help the Nets open up a 19-14 lead.

But besides Crabbe's outburst, it was a remarkably even first quarter, featuring six ties and 11 lead changes, with the Nets taking a 29-28 advantage into the second period.

The Pacers surged in front early in the second quarter, opening the frame with a 19-8 run. The Pacers held the hosts at bay the rest of the half and Oladipo scored the last eight points for Indiana to help them take an 11-point lead into the break.

Indiana maintained at least a two-possession lead throughout the third quarter and Darren Collison's buzzer-beating jumper gave the visitors an 80-72 lead heading into the fourth.

Jarrett Allen's three-point play on the opening possession of the final period trimmed the Nets' deficit to five, but the Pacers responded with eight unanswered points to stretch their lead back to double digits.

Brooklyn later used a 9-2 run to make it a 96-89 game with four minutes to play, but Cory Joseph's baseline jumper and a subsequent technical foul on Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson effectively put the game away.

The Pacers got strong contributions from their bench on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, while Joseph added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, six rebounds, and three assists.

"We feel like we're very talented, one of the best benches in the league, and we try to give a spark," Joseph told FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson after the game.

Myles Turner (16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six boards, and two blocks) and Collison (14 points and seven assists) also scored in double figures for Indiana.

Crabbe led the Nets with 17 points. Quincy Acy, Joe Harris, and Caris LeVert each scored 14 points in the loss.

The Pacers will conclude a back-to-back on Monday night, when they return to Indianapolis to host the East-leading Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers shot 56.6 percent from the field in the win, while holding the Nets to just 42 percent shooting.

Joseph's 15 points were his second-most in a game this season and he matched his season high with four free throw attempts. He had scored a total of just nine points over his last three games on 4-of-17 shooting.

Collison's seven assists were his most since dishing out 10 in a win over the Knicks on Dec. 4. The veteran point guard had averaged just 2.4 assists over his past five contests.

Oladipo has scored 20 or more points in 21 games this season.

Turner had two blocks and has recorded at least one rejection in all 23 games he's played this season.

Indiana allowed just two fastbreak points on Sunday, the fewest fastbreak points by a Pacers opponent all season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"It's still a work in progress with Victor. We like the growth that we've seen. Again, we knew he had potential,

his ability to play with the ball or play off the ball, he’s shown that. His speed, there's only a few guys that

have the speed that he has. Really what he's learning to do is use that speed." -McMillan on Oladipo

"I think we did a great job today. It was a great team win. It's a tough place to play, tough team to play

against and we did a great job of playing a 48-minute game and we gotta build on it." -Oladipo

"It's always fun coming back home. It's good to play in front of my family, my kids and all my friends back

home. It's always good to come back out here. I go to all my favorite food spots, see all my friends, so it's

always good to come back." -Pacers guard and Brooklyn native Lance Stephenson

"I thought they were the more physical team, the more energetic team. Credit to them. I thought they took us out of our stuff, pressured us, ran us off our cuts, bumped us off screens – so really heck of a game by the Pacers." -Atkinson

Stat of the Night

The Pacers outrebounded Brooklyn, 43-29. Their +14 rebounding margin was one short of their season high, set in a win at Minnesota on Oct. 24.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series with the Nets 102-72 and are 6-4 at the Barclays Center.

Indiana has won five straight games against the Nets, including two in Brooklyn.

The Pacers are now 5-2 on the season when playing the first night of a back-to-back.

Up Next

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »