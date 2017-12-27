Game Rewind: Pacers 94, Mavericks 98

Game Recap

In position to take the lead with 34 seconds remaining, the Pacers' offense faltered as Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews poked the ball from Lance Stephenson's possession, leading to a fastbreak which put the Mavericks up by three.

From there, Indiana was unable to get another bucket as Darren Collison's deep 3-point attempt didn't have enough on it, sending the Pacers to the 98-94 defeat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

"We're really just settling for the perimeter shots," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "They kind of pack it in (the paint) and they give you the perimeter shots the way they defend. They try to take away penetration, rim attempts and your bigs and your guards are going to get long twos. I thought we didn't get out and get enough transition. They established a tempo and we played at their tempo the entire game."

Just moments earlier, when the Pacers (19-16) were trailing by two points with one minute remaining, Stephenson ripped through the lane, getting the tough layup to fall as Bankers Life Fieldhouse erupted in applause.

After Stephenson knotted the game at 94, Harrison Barnes was fouled by Bojan Bogdanovic, but made only one of the two free throws, leaving the Mavericks (11-25) up by one with 34 seconds remaining. When the Pacers brought the ball up the court, however, was when Stephenson was stripped of possession by Matthews, which turned into a Dennis Smith Jr. layup on the other end, effectively ending Indiana's night.

"Knowing (Stephenson) a little bit, I felt it was a situation where it was going to be a one-on-one, he went a little early, so I felt comfortable taking a stab at it and the opportunity presented itself … and off to the races we went," said Matthews in the locker room.

Indiana led by as much as seven in the final quarter, but ended up being outscored 27-20 across the final 12 minutes of play as the Pacers suffered their second consecutive defeat.

The Pacers got bad news prior to tip off, with leading scorer Victor Oladipo ruled out with a sore right knee. In his pregame media availability, McMillan announced he would give Lance Stephenson the start at shooting guard in Oladipo's place.

With Stephenson playing alongside the starters, the unit got off to quick start, outscoring the Mavericks 14-9 before Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle called timeout with 6:50 left in the opening quarter.

By the end of the first frame, the Pacers had outscored the Mavericks 29-22, as Stephenson was on pace for the triple-double, racking up 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

To open the second quarter, Dallas' bench went on a tear, scoring seven unanswered points to make it a one-point game.

Later in the quarter, the Mavericks managed to grab their first lead of the game, going up 50-49 on a 3-pointer from Matthews. In the final moments of the half, the Pacers were able to wrest back the lead, going ahead 54-53 at the break.

Out of the locker room, it was the Mavericks who had it going early, scoring the quarter's first five points to jump up 58-54. After a 3-pointer from Maximilian Kleber put the Mavs up 62-54, McMillan signaled to the refs for a timeout, regrouping his team after losing their halftime lead.

Following the stoppage, the Pacers ignited the home crowd, going on a 10-2 run that featured an and-one from Darren Collison and a deep 3-pointer from Bogdanovic.

Moments later, a lefty slam from Domantas Sabonis put Indiana up 73-66. But in the final 2:05 of the quarter, Dallas outscored the Pacers 5-0, sending the teams into the fourth quarter with Indiana leading 74-71.

With the Pacers leading by six points in the fourth, Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki spun off his defender and connected on one of his trademarked fadeaway jumpers. Following the bucket, which trimmed Indiana's lead to four with 5:23 remaining, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan called timeout, preparing his team for the final stretch.

But out of the stoppage, Dallas' offense continued to hum, drawing the score to a one-point game after a free throw from Dwight Powell.

After the Mavs took a one-point lead, IU-product Yogi Ferrell knocked down a three from the corner, putting the visitors up 94-90 with just over two minutes remaining, setting up a tense final minute of action at The Fieldhouse.

"We were right there. I'm not going to say it was because (Oladipo) was out. We were right there," Stephenson said. "We made mistakes and a lot of our guys were confident and trying to win the game. We just have to watch film and see what we did wrong and learn from our mistakes."

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers committed 15 turnovers — five more than the Mavs — which turned into 18 points for Dallas.

Indiana only got three points on the fastbreak. The Mavericks had 15.

Lance Stephenson secured his first double-double of the season, scoring 16 points to go with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks in scoring, notching 15 points.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We missed some shots down the stretch. When we look at the film, maybe we could have gotten better shots at the end. We did what we were supposed to do. We assessed the situation; but we just couldn't get shots we needed down the stretch. It's tough. It wasn't just our offense. Defensively we did have a little lapse. But give them credit, they hit some big shots down the stretch." -Darren Collison

"This is part of our guys growing. This was a game that was close. Normally Victor has the ball in his hands, but I thought tonight we got the shots that we wanted, we just didn't execute. Normally Victor is involved in those plays; but tonight, our guys had opportunities and we didn't execute." -Nate McMillan

"We stuck with it, they are a great offensive team and they were making shots early in the game and we just thought if we picked up our intensity a little bit we could contest a little better and make it a little tougher on them. They played last night like we did, and we needed a defensive half and we got it. We got a 40-point half, which is great. I thought the last couple defensive stands really kind of personified who we are as a team, when we are playing well. We're a gritty defensive team that gets down and dirty and finds a way." -Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle

Stat of the Night

After scoring at least 95 points in all of their first 33 games this season, Indiana has now gone two consecutive games failing to reach that mark.

Noteworthy

Pacers guard Cory Joseph recorded his 1000th assist of his career on a pass to Domantas Sabonis.

Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) missed the second game of his season.

The Pacers lost both games of a back-to-back for the third time this season.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak in Indiana against the Mavericks.

