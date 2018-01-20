Game Rewind: Pacers 86, Lakers 99

Game Recap

On the fourth stop of their west coast swing, the Pacers never found their groove on offense, falling 99-86 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at the Staples Center.

The Pacers (24-22) entered the fourth quarter trailing by eight and were able to cut their deficit to as little as two with under six minutes remaining. But every time it seemed as if the Pacers would break through, Los Angeles responded with timely shooting, like when Lakers (16-29) guard Jordan Clarkson canned a 3-pointer with the foul at the four-minute marker to extend his team's lead back to seven.

Just a minute later, it was L.A. rookie Kyle Kuzma with the big shot, hitting a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up by 10 with two minutes left in the game, essentially ending the night for the Pacers, who shot a season-low 38.5 percent from the field.

From beyond the arc, the Pacers suffered one of their worst performances of the season, making just 2-of-25 looks from downtown. Indiana's poor 3-point shooting overshadowed an unsightly night from the free throw line for the Lakers, who made just 2-of-14 looks from the charity stripe.

For the Pacers, Victor Oladipo led the way offensively, making 11-of-26 shots for 25 points. But on the other side, Clarkson was spectacular, making 14-of-19 shots for a game-high 33 points.

Both teams got off to slow starts on the evening, as the Pacers and Lakers combined for just 14 points over the first six minutes of play. By the time the Lakers called the game's first timeout, Thaddeus Young was the only Indiana player who had made a field goal, hitting on three of his first five attempts.

After the stoppage, Indiana's offense got things moving as the Pacers won the first quarter 25-18.

However, when the second quarter began, the Pacers' bench found itself unable to generate points, making just one field goal in the opening 3:32 of the period as the Lakers narrowed the score to 27-26.

With the offense unable to produce, the Pacers' defense began to falter as well, as the Lakers embarked on a 22-4 run to take a nine-point lead.

Oladipo led the team in scoring with during the first half with 11 points, but Indiana shot just 38 percent from the field as the Lakers took a 47-39 lead into the locker room.

To begin the third quarter, Indiana's offense became the Oladipo show, as the dynamic scorer began to pour it in from all over the floor. In addition to his shooting, Oladipo slipped a pass to Sabonis on the pick-and-roll, who pounded it home and was fouled in the process, drawing Indiana within two points of the lead.

Sabonis finished his strong night with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Minutes later, the second-year big man delivered another overpowering slam for his third and-one of the night, tying the game at 60.

Just as it seemed Indiana was tilting the game back in its favor, the Lakers responded with a deflating 12-2 run.

A deep 3-pointer from Lakers center Brook Lopez sailed wide at the buzzer, sending the teams into the fourth quarter with Los Angeles leading 74-66.

In the fourth, Oladipo and Sabonis combined to cut the deficit to just two points, but the Lakers always found a shot when they needed it, going on a late 12-0 run to wrap up their home victory as Indiana appeared out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back.

Inside the Numbers

The Lakers shot 55 percent from the field while holding Indiana to just 38.1 percent shooting.

Indiana only generated 15 assists as a team, compared to 26 from the Lakers.

Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson not only led the game in scoring with 33 points, but also pulled down seven rebounds and handed out seven assists.

Stat of the Night

The Lakers became the first team since 1963-64 to win a game while shooting under 20 percent from the free throw line (14 percent), according to the Lakers' television broadcast.

Noteworthy

Darren Collison and Lance Stephenson combined to go 2-of-21 from the field.

The Pacers' offense has failed to reach 90 points in two straight games.

The Lakers were without starters Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Indiana only turned the ball over nine times in the loss.

Up Next

The Pacers aim to close their five-game road swing on a winning note as they lineup against LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at 7 PM ET.

Tickets

