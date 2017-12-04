Instant Rewind: Pacers 115, Knicks 97

Instant Rewind

On the first night of a six-game homestand, Indiana opened with its best foot forward, blowing out the injury-riddled New York Knicks 115-97 on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The game seemed nearly out of reach for New York when Indiana (13-11) entered the halftime locker room leading by 26, but the Pacers weren't done, opening the second half on what was essentially a game-ending 12-0 run, causing the Knicks (11-12) to empty their entire bench in a single substitution just minutes into the second half.

Thaddeus Young's shot seemed to be magnetically drawn to the center of the cylinder during the Pacers victory, making 9-of-11 shots for a team-best 20 points on the night. Bojan Bogdanovic wasn't far behind, adding 19 of his own on 7-of-11 shooting.

Indiana created its early lead by using a 31-point first quarter to take a 12-point edge into the second quarter. It was in the second that the Pacers flipped a switch as a team, sending The Fieldhouse into hysterics with a series of impressive team plays.

Victor Oladipo ran out in the open court and slammed home a pass from Darren Collison. Lance Stephenson canned a 3-pointer assisted by a cross-court pass from Myles Turner.

Moments later, Stephenson singlehandedly blew the lid off of The Fieldhouse, executing a series of crossovers that resulted in a floating layup at the rim. After the shot fell through the basket to put Indiana up 61-34, Stephenson ran along the sideline, high-fiving a fan sitting courtside as the Pacers continued to build a lead that would carry them the rest of the night.

Leading by 26 at the break, the Pacers opened up the third quarter with unanswered buckets from Collison, Young, and Turner, opening up a chasm of an advantage against the Knicks, who trailed by 38 points at that point in the game.

After seeing his team fall victim to a 12-0 run to open the half, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek subbed out all of his starters and put in a full bench unit to finish the quarter, which the Pacers still won 29-25.

The Knicks started that night at a disadvantage, playing on the second leg of a back-to-back and missing two of their most important starters — Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. — due to injuries.

Without two of its key players, New York's defense was shredded by Indiana, which shot a blazing 54 percent of the evening, making nine 3-pointers in the first half alone.

Collison recorded a double-double in the winning effort, passing out 10 assists to go along with 10 points. With the game in hand early, Indiana was able to rest its starters, with Oladipo being the only Pacers starter that reached 30 minutes on the night.

The win snapped a two-game slide for the Pacers, who now sit two games above .500 in the crowded Eastern Conference. Indiana now sets its sights on game two of its homestand on Wednesday night, as they prepare for meeting with the division-rival Chicago Bulls.

