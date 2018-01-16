Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Jazz 94

Game Recap

The Pacers couldn't have imagined a better start to their five-game Western Conference road trip. Indiana (24-20) picked up its second win in as many nights on Monday evening in Utah, handling the Jazz (17-26), 109-94.

Coupled together with a 120-97 victory on Sunday night in Phoenix, the Pacers have now handled their business against two teams with inferior records and done so in convincing fashion, even without the services of starting center Myles Turner, who will remain out for at least the next week with a ligament sprain and muscle strain in his right elbow.

Turner's teammates once again picked up the slack in his absence on Monday, particularly Victor Oladipo.

The Pacers' leading scorer has put together a strong case in his fifth NBA season for his first All-Star selection, and he had another memorable performance on Monday night, the last night of All-Star voting. Oladipo racked up a game-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting (5-of-8 from 3-point range), six rebounds, six assists, and two steals against Utah.

"We just know it's going to be a tough environment and we're going to have to be a close-knit group, we're going to have to be scrappy, and we're going to have to get after it on both ends of the floor," Oladipo told FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson about the team's mentality entering the road trip. "We did a great job doing that tonight and yesterday."

The Pacers forced Utah into seven turnovers in the first quarter and closed the frame with an 8-2 run — capped by Cory Joseph's 32-foot, buzzer-beating 3-pointer — to take a 31-21 lead.

Indiana extended its lead to 15 points in the opening minutes of the second quarter before the Jazz responded. The hosts reeled off 14 unanswered points to trim their deficit to 38-37 with 6:09 remaining in the half.

But the Pacers immediately answered with a 12-0 run of their own to push the margin back to double digits and took a 58-47 lead into halftime.

Oladipo took over in the early stages of the third quarter, scoring seven points as the Blue & Gold opened the second half with a 9-0 run to make it a 20-point game. The former Indiana University All-American tallied nine points and four assists in the third quarter alone to help the Pacers take an 85-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz made a run early in the final period, trimming their deficit to 13 points on two occasions in the first four minutes, but that would be the closest they would get. Utah has now dropped two straight and eight of its last 10 contests.

"We talked about continuing to play like we did the last couple games," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the win. "Defensively, our pressure has been better. Offensively, we've been moving the ball, (our) execution has been better."

Four other Pacers players joined Oladipo in double figures. Thaddeus Young had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Domantas Sabonis tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, Cory Joseph scored 15 points off the bench, and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 10 points.

"We're a better team when everybody's scoring and everybody's contributing," Oladipo said after the win. "We're hard to guard when we're moving the ball like that and playing together."

Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 23 points on Monday. Derrick Favors contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, while Rodney Hood added 15 points off the bench.

The Pacers now have two days off before returning to action on Thursday night in Portland, when they will take on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers shot 53.2 percent from the field on Monday night and are a perfect 15-0 on the season when posting a field goal percentage greater than .500.

The Pacers had 26 assists on 41 field goals on Monday, with Oladipo and Darren Collison dishing out six apiece.

The Jazz, on the other hand, had just 11 assists on 36 field goals, the fewest assists by a Pacers opponent this season. The previous low was 15, set by Sacramento on Oct. 31 and matched by Chicago on Jan. 6.

33-year-old Al Jefferson, getting backup center minutes due to Turner's injury, played 17:01 on Monday and finished with six points on 3-of-6 shooting and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Indiana outscored Utah 14-4 in fastbreak points, though the Jazz outscored the Pacers 46-32 in the paint.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought we did a solid job last night and again tonight. (Utah is) a tough defensive team. They're big, they're physical, they trap and I thought our guys did a good job of getting the ball out of the trap and executing against this defense." -McMillan

"It's been great. The minutes are getting spread. No one is playing heavy minutes and I think that's been good on us, our legs, just being fresh every game to come out and play." -Sabonis on the team being able to play 10 players off the bench

"The bench looks good, the starters look good right now. We've got a good vibe going." -Collison

"That was actually my first win in this building since I left in 2013. I didn't want to say anything until about two minutes left in the game. I didn't want to jinx it." -Jefferson, who played for the Jazz from 2010-13

"There were times where we just didn't talk to each other, that's the biggest thing. We’ve got to be able to talk

and communicate. They didn't run anything we couldn't contain. We knew who was going to get the ball, who

was going to get the majority of the shots." -Mitchell on Utah's defensive issues

" We're not playing with a lot of confidence on offense right now, both individually and collectively. If that's the case, you can't force that. You've got to just connect even more." -Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Stat of the Night

The Pacers went 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range in Monday's win. It was the team's third-best 3-point percentage in a game this season and the sixth time they have made at least 14 shots from beyond the arc.

Noteworthy

The Pacers had lost two straight and eight of their last 10 games in Utah prior to Monday.

Indiana is now 14-1 on the season when holding its opponent under 100 points.

With Monday's win, the Pacers improved to 3-6 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They are 0-3 when playing their second game in as many nights at home, but 3-3 on the road.

