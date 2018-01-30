Game Rewind: Pacers 105, Hornets 96

Game Recap

With the Pacers leading by two and just over seven minutes remaining, a loose ball turned into an opportunity.

Following a missed shot from Cory Joseph, Lance Stephenson corralled the stray rebound sent it up and in, sparking what became a 15-2 rally en route to Indiana's 105-96 win over the Hornets on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"We had to be disciplined and I thought we did a better job, certainly in the fourth quarter, of defending without fouling and getting out and running, executing on the offensive end in the fourth quarter," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "It was a grind. I thought our guys did a good job of continuing to grind and get stops when we needed it and scored when we needed baskets."

In what was a close game throughout, the Pacers (28-23) quickly fell behind to open the fourth quarter. Following a timeout, Victor Oladipo — who finished with a game-high 25 points — got the team rolling again, drilling a jumper from the elbow.

Soon after Oladipo's basket came Stephenson's energy-altering putback basket, sending the Pacers on a game-defining run that allowed Indiana to overcome an impressive 22-point, 11-rebound performance from Charlotte center Dwight Howard.

Aside from Oladipo, the Pacers got a stellar performance from Myles Turner, who came in off the bench in his second night since returning from injury. Turner managed to rack up 22 points on the night, showcasing accuracy from deep by drilling 4-of-6 3-point shots.

"I just played," explained Turner of his night. "Last game I was in foul trouble, wasn't really able to establish much of a rhythm. So, it's good to go out here and one – make an impact; and two – just kind of play my way back into shape. It's been important for me."

To start the game, the teams traded leads throughout the first quarter. After the Pacers fell behind by three, Turner sent home his first three of the night to tie things up at 17.

The Pacers struggled to contain Howard early on, as the vet picked up a quick 10 points in the first quarter. Even with Howard's output, Indiana was able to keep pace, tying the game at 23 with a pair of free throws from TJ Leaf to close the opening 12 minutes.

In the second quarter, Stephenson got the crowd into it with one of his most complex dribbling sequences of the season, dishing a pass to Leaf, who finished the play tie things up at 30.

With under six minutes left in the half, Oladipo began to hit his stride, scoring eight straight Pacers points to put Indiana up 44-43. By the end of the half, Oladipo had scored five of Indiana's last seven field goals of the quarter, and assisted on one of them as the Pacers entered the locker room leading by one.

As the third quarter got underway, Oladipo remained locked in, connecting on two jumpers to push Indiana's lead to four points.

Following another 3-pointer from Turner to put Indiana up by six, Charlotte's offense began to put a run together, putting on an 8-2 sprit that left the game tied at 68.

From there, the Pacers regained a slight edge for the remainder of the quarter, taking an 81-78 lead into the final frame at The Fieldhouse.

Things looked ominous for the Pacers to begin the fourth as the Hornets (20-29) got four quick points to take an 82-81, triggering an early timeout from Pacers head coach Nate McMillan.

The Pacers responded well to the stoppage, regrouping and retaking the lead as Domantas Sabonis converted an and-1, then followed it up with a layup on his next possession to put Indiana back in the driver's seat.

After Frank Kaminsky scored on a jumper late in the shot clock, the Pacers answered with their brusing 15-2 run, putting the game out of reach as Indiana grabbed its fourth win in its last five games.

Inside the Numbers

Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner each surpassed 20 points on the night, while Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo, and Thad Young combined to shoot 27-of-38 from the field.

Indiana got out in transition, outscoring the hornets 22-14 on the break.

Both teams struggled from deep, with the Pacers going 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) and the Hornets going 9-of-31 (29 percent).

You Can Quote Me On That

"We felt like we could have pulled away a little earlier, but we eventually got it together, made a good stretch during the fourth where we got some stops and got ourselves a good cushion to where we could seal the game. They're a good team, a very resilient team. They keep playing, they keep fighting." -Thaddeus Young

"I love playing with Domas (Sabonis). I almost feel bad, because he does all the dirty work and it kind of just leaves the easy stuff for me. But I think we play very well off each other and he's a big part of what we're doing." -Myles Turner

"Two things: one is the intensity in the fourth quarter picked up (and) obviously, we struggled offensively, which has been an issue. Turner and Oladipo were very good and we tried to change up some coverages there and we just couldn't get to them." -Hornets head coach Steve Clifford

Stat of the Night

After shooting the ball well from deep early, the Hornets went cold from 3-point range, missing 13 of their final 14 attempts from behind the arc.

Noteworthy

After each of the first three quarters were decided by two points or less, the Pacers blew the game open in the fourth, winning the quarter, 24-18.

The Pacers shot 54.2 percent from the field.

Three of Charlotte's starters (Batum, Walker, and Howard) surpassed 20 points.

Up Next

The Pacers' final game of their homestand is on Wednesday, when Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The action tips off at 7:00 PM ET.