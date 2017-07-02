Game Rewind: Pacers 84, Hornets 77 (Summer League)

GAME RECAP: Pacers 84, Hornets 77
Travis Leslie scores 20 points and Pacers' first-round draft pick T.J. Leaf makes his Summer League debut with 12 points to lead the Pacers past the Hornets, 84-77.
Postgame 170702
GAME RECAP: Pacers 84, Hornets 77
Travis Leslie scores 20 points and Pacers' first-round draft pick T.J. Leaf makes his Summer League debut with 12 points to lead the Pacers past the Hornets, 84-77.
| 01:11
Postgame: Leaf on Summer League Debut
July 2, 2017 - Pacers forward T.J. Leaf speaks with the media following his professional debut in Sunday's Summer League win over the Hornets in Orlando.
| 01:54
TJ Leaf's First Basket
July 2, 2017 - Pacers first-round pickTJ Leaf converts his first field goal of his professional career on a driving left-handed layup.
| 00:09
Postgame: Jones on Leaf's Debut, Sunday's Win
July 2, 2017 - Pacers coach Popeye Jones breaks down T.J. Leaf's first Summer League game and reflects on Sunday's 84-77 win over the Hornets in Orlando.
| 03:10
Leslie Scores 20 Off The Bench
Travis Leslie comes off the bench and scores 20 points to lead the Pacers to victory during Orlando Summer League action.
| 01:32
Leslie Throws Down
July 2, 2017 - Joe Young drives and finds Travis Leslie, who throws down the hammer to seal Sunday's win.
| 00:09
Postgame: Young on Win Over Hornets
July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young speaks with the media after tallying 14 points and seven assists in an 84-77 win over the Hornets in the Orlando Summer League.
| 02:24
Young to the Rack
July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young gets the rim for the basket in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Summer League game.
| 00:07
Leaf Nails the Corner Three
July 2, 2017 - Joe Young kicks out to T.J. Leaf, who knocks down the 3-pointer from the left corner.
| 00:09
Leaf Converts the Turnaround
July 2, 2017 - Pacers first-round pick T.J. Leaf knocks down the turnaround jumper for his second basket in Summer League.
| 00:12
Joe's Tough Bucket
July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young drives and converts the tough layup in the paint.
| 00:06
Young Drives and Dishes
July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young drives and finds Jarnell Stokes for the layup.
| 00:08
Game Rewind: Pacers 84, Hornets 77 (Summer League)
By David Benner | Pacers.com
Orlando -- The Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte, 84-77, at the Amway Center Sunday to improve to 2-0 in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League.
The Pacers are in first place after two days with 13 points. Teams are awarded one point for winning a quarter, four points for winning the game.
For the second straight game, Travis Leslie, who played with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season, led the Pacers with 20 points. The game also marked the debut of the Pacers' No. 1 draft pick, T.J. Leaf from UCLA. He played 24 minutes and scored 12 points with five rebounds.
PACERS SUMMER LEAGUE CENTRAL: Stories, Photos, and Highlights »
"I would rate my first game as solid," said Leaf. "It was good to get one under my belt. I know what it's like now as far as the physicality. I don't know if I was surprised, but now I know what to expect."
As they did in their opening game against Orlando, the Pacers led much of this game, but never got much breathing room until the end. They played the game without three big men (Georges Niang, sprained left knee; Rakeem Christmas, sprained left ankle; and Augusto Cesar Lima, sore lower back).
PHOTO GALLERY: Pacers 84, Hornets 77 »
"That was a big, strong, physical team we played tonight," said Pacers Summer league coach Popeye Jones. "With the three bigs out, we knew we were undersized, but we battled and fought. It was good to see T.J. Get his first action. He showed some good skills offensively."
Joe Young had 14 points and seven assists for the Pacers as he ran the team from the point guard spot.
"My goal this week is to win, show the organization I can lead the team and play high intensity defense," Young said.
The Pacers return to the court today for a 5:00 p.m. (NBATV) game against Miami.