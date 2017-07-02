Game Rewind: Pacers 84, Hornets 77 (Summer League)

GAME RECAP: Pacers 84, Hornets 77

Travis Leslie scores 20 points and Pacers' first-round draft pick T.J. Leaf makes his Summer League debut with 12 points to lead the Pacers past the Hornets, 84-77.

Postgame 170702

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
GAME RECAP: Pacers 84, Hornets 77
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pacers 84, Hornets 77

Travis Leslie scores 20 points and Pacers' first-round draft pick T.J. Leaf makes his Summer League debut with 12 points to lead the Pacers past the Hornets, 84-77.
Jul 2, 2017  |  01:11
Postgame: Leaf on Summer League Debut
Now Playing

Postgame: Leaf on Summer League Debut

July 2, 2017 - Pacers forward T.J. Leaf speaks with the media following his professional debut in Sunday's Summer League win over the Hornets in Orlando.
Jul 2, 2017  |  01:54
TJ Leaf's First Basket
Now Playing

TJ Leaf's First Basket

July 2, 2017 - Pacers first-round pickTJ Leaf converts his first field goal of his professional career on a driving left-handed layup.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:09
Postgame: Jones on Leaf's Debut, Sunday's Win
Now Playing

Postgame: Jones on Leaf's Debut, Sunday's Win

July 2, 2017 - Pacers coach Popeye Jones breaks down T.J. Leaf's first Summer League game and reflects on Sunday's 84-77 win over the Hornets in Orlando.
Jul 2, 2017  |  03:10
Leslie Scores 20 Off The Bench
Now Playing

Leslie Scores 20 Off The Bench

Travis Leslie comes off the bench and scores 20 points to lead the Pacers to victory during Orlando Summer League action.
Jul 2, 2017  |  01:32
Leslie Throws Down
Now Playing

Leslie Throws Down

July 2, 2017 - Joe Young drives and finds Travis Leslie, who throws down the hammer to seal Sunday's win.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:09
Postgame: Young on Win Over Hornets
Now Playing

Postgame: Young on Win Over Hornets

July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young speaks with the media after tallying 14 points and seven assists in an 84-77 win over the Hornets in the Orlando Summer League.
Jul 2, 2017  |  02:24
Young to the Rack
Now Playing

Young to the Rack

July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young gets the rim for the basket in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Summer League game.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:07
Leaf Nails the Corner Three
Now Playing

Leaf Nails the Corner Three

July 2, 2017 - Joe Young kicks out to T.J. Leaf, who knocks down the 3-pointer from the left corner.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:09
Leaf Converts the Turnaround
Now Playing

Leaf Converts the Turnaround

July 2, 2017 - Pacers first-round pick T.J. Leaf knocks down the turnaround jumper for his second basket in Summer League.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:12
Joe's Tough Bucket
Now Playing

Joe's Tough Bucket

July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young drives and converts the tough layup in the paint.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:06
Young Drives and Dishes
Now Playing

Young Drives and Dishes

July 2, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young drives and finds Jarnell Stokes for the layup.
Jul 2, 2017  |  00:08

Game Rewind: Pacers 84, Hornets 77 (Summer League)

Posted: Jul 02, 2017

By David Benner | Pacers.com

Orlando -- The Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte, 84-77, at the Amway Center Sunday to improve to 2-0 in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League.

The Pacers are in first place after two days with 13 points. Teams are awarded one point for winning a quarter, four points for winning the game.

For the second straight game, Travis Leslie, who played with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season, led the Pacers with 20 points. The game also marked the debut of the Pacers' No. 1 draft pick, T.J. Leaf from UCLA. He played 24 minutes and scored 12 points with five rebounds.

PACERS SUMMER LEAGUE CENTRAL: Stories, Photos, and Highlights »

"I would rate my first game as solid," said Leaf. "It was good to get one under my belt. I know what it's like now as far as the physicality. I don't know if I was surprised, but now I know what to expect."

As they did in their opening game against Orlando, the Pacers led much of this game, but never got much breathing room until the end. They played the game without three big men (Georges Niang, sprained left knee; Rakeem Christmas, sprained left ankle; and Augusto Cesar Lima, sore lower back).

PHOTO GALLERY: Pacers 84, Hornets 77 »

"That was a big, strong, physical team we played tonight," said Pacers Summer league coach Popeye Jones. "With the three bigs out, we knew we were undersized, but we battled and fought. It was good to see T.J. Get his first action. He showed some good skills offensively."

Joe Young had 14 points and seven assists for the Pacers as he ran the team from the point guard spot.

"My goal this week is to win, show the organization I can lead the team and play high intensity defense," Young said.

The Pacers return to the court today for a 5:00 p.m. (NBATV) game against Miami.

Complete Summer League Schedule, Standings, and More »

Tags
Pacers, 2017 Summer League

Related Content

Pacers

2017 Summer League