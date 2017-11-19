Game Rewind: Pacers 120, Heat 95

Game Rewind

The Pacers (9-8) are back over .500 and have won three in a row after easily defeating the Miami Heat 120-95 in South Beach.

The teams were competitive in the first half, as Indiana led by just three, 58-55, after the first two quarters. But the third is where Indiana made its mark, and it seemed like the Pacers, especially Bojan Bogdanovic couldn't miss.

The sharpshooter scored 11 points of his 26 total points in the third to help the Pacers begin the quarter with a 19-4 surge, which made their lead 77-59 and forced a Miami timeout with 4:50 left in the period.

"He's been in rhythm the last couple of games," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said of Bogdanovic. "We know what he's capable of doing."

The scoring didn't stop when played resumed. When the third and was said and done, Indiana had outscored Miami 32-13 in the quarter and led 90-68 heading into the final period.

In the fourth, the Pacers continued to pile it on. At the quarter's midway point, Indiana led by 30, 105-75, and it was pretty clear the result was no longer in doubt.

In addition to Bogdanovic, Myles Turner played a huge role in the team's win. The young center had his best game of the season, finishing with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

"Great players always bounce back," Turner said. "I didn't have such a great game last game and it's all about bouncing back. This was a statement game for me. I'm glad I was able to go out there and do it."

The Pacers got off to a fast start thanks to Turner. He scored eight early points to push Indiana to a 12-4 lead with 8:04 to play in the opening quarter.

The Pacers extended their lead to 18-9 before Miami roared back with a 7-0 run to make the score 18-16 with 4:41 remaining.

Turner continued to make an impact in the first, as he finished the quarter with 13 to propel Indiana to a 29-27 lead heading into the second quarter.

In the second, Miami got a spark from Wayne Ellington. He drilled three 3-pointers in the early stages of the quarter to help Miami take a 40-34 lead with 7:52 to go in the first half.

Miami maintained its advantage until the final moments of the half. Trailing by two, Turner hit a triple with three seconds left to give Indiana a one-point lead. The following inbounds pass from Miami was intercepted by Thad Young, who hit a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to give the Pacers a three-point advantage heading into the locker room.

From there, Indiana outscored Miami 62-40 en route to its ninth win of the season.

In addition to the big games from Bogdanovic and Turner, Victor Oladipo scored 15 points and Young and Darren Collison each scored 12.

For Miami, Ellington was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. Hassan Whiteside and Jason Richardson each scored 15.

Inside The Numbers

The Pacers dished out 12 more assists than Miami, finishing with 33 compared to the Heat's 21.

Tonight's 25-point win is the team's largest ever margin of victory over the Heat when playing in Miami.

You Can Quote Me On That

"It's huge for us. I feel like we can play at a high level. I think that win on Friday definitely helped and we just need to continue to build on it and maintain that confidence even when things might not go our way." - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

"I'm still learning this group. Every game is a different game. I'm still learning guys and what they're capable of doing. This is the year for them to see what we've got and try to put these guys in position to play good basketball." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"There were some points in the game where our guys competed. There were some guys that did. That's it. We'll find a solution. We'll find a way to play Miami Heat basketball one way or another." - Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra

Stat of the Night

The offense defined this game for the Pacers, as they were red-hot from the floor. Indiana made 51 of its 85 attempts to shoot an impressive 60.0 percent.

Noteworthy

With his seven rebounds tonight, Myles Turner has now grabbed 1,000 for his career.

Bojan Bogdanovic's 26 points were a season high. He also tied a season high with six 3-pointers.

After finishing with 12 points and 10 assists, Darren Collison now has four double-doubles this season.

Up Next

The Blue & Gold are back in action Monday night against the Magic in Orlando. Tip off is set for 7:00 PM. Catch the game on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 The Fan.

