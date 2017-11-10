Game Rewind: Pacers 105, Bulls 87

Game Rewind

The Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak after handling the Chicago Bulls 105-87 in the United Center. At halftime the Pacers led 45-35, and though second half issues have plagued Indiana recently, that was not the case tonight.

"What we’ve been trying to do the last couple of games is put together a full 48-minute game," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "We’ve been getting off to good starts, we just haven’t finished. I thought tonight we came out third quarter, tried to establish ourselves defensively again, and not give up anything easy."

The start of the second half is where they really started to separate themselves from Chicago. Bojan Bogdanovic was red-hot, hitting three triples to score nine of Indiana’s first 15 third quarter points. The third 3-pointer gave the Pacers a 60-42 lead and forced a Bulls timeout with 8:29 to go in the quarter.

The Pacers pushed their lead to 23 before the Bulls started to fight back. By the 5:05 mark in the third the lead had been cut to 18 thanks to an 8-0 Chicago run.

But the Pacers wouldn’t give up any more ground after that. At the end of the third, Indiana led by 19, 80-61.

The final period was more of the same for the visitors. A Lance Stephenson layup with 9:01 to play put the Pacers up 23, and from there it was apparent that the route was official.

“This is huge, man," Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. "Just to kind of get our mojo back a little bit. That was a great win for us, great road win for us. We still need to continue to lean on each other. This is the first time we had everybody healthy. That’s big, too. We just got to maintain that throughout the season.”

Indiana took an early lead thanks to Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young. Behind their combined 13 points, the Pacers established a 16-10 lead with 5:57 to play in the first.

After a break in the action, Indiana continued to roll offensively. A pair of Stephenson jump shots gave the Pacers a 27-14 lead with 1:01 to go in the opening period, and when the first was over, Indiana led 27-16.

In the second, the Pacers were able to maintain control. Lauri Markkanen drilled a 3-pointer to get the Bulls within eight around the quarter’s halfway point, but Indiana responded with back-to-back buckets to push the lead back to 12, 39-27, and force a Chicago timeout with 5:30 to play in the first half.

Over the last five minutes of the half, the Pacers maintained their lead and held a 10-point advantage heading into the locker room. Indiana never trailed en route to its sixth victory of the season.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. Bogdanovic scored 22 and Young finished with 13 points.

For Chicago, Bobby Portis was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. Markkanen amassed 12 points and 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Inside The Numbers

The Pacers outrebounded the Bulls 51-43.

Cory Joseph tied for the team lead in assists with seven. It's the most assists he's dished out since joining the Pacers.

You Can Quote Me On That

“We certainly want to play fast. We want to try and take advantage of our speed. We feel we have speed, but we want to rebound and get stops first, but we certainly want to play more of an up-tempo style of basketball.” - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"They kept us in transition. They had 30 points transitioning. That was a big thing on our game plan this morning — to limit transition. You know, we are still learning, but we have to follow the game plan a little bit more.” - Bulls forward Bobby Portis

“It’s a little bit of everything. I just believe I’m in the right place. Just going to take it one day at a time, try to be better one day to the next.” - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

Stat Of The Night

The Pacers shot the ball well in their win over the Bulls. Indiana shot 51.2 percent (43-of-84), including 41.4 percent (12-of-29) from beyond the arc.

Noteworthy

Bojan Bogdanovic's 22 points were the most he's scored as a member of the Pacers.

After scoring 13 points, Thad Young has now scored in double figures in nine straight games.

After missing the last two games due to injury, Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup and finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Next Up

Following their trip to Chicago, the Pacers will return home to host James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6:00 PM ET.