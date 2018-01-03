GAME RECAP: Bucks 122, Pacers 101
The Bucks playing above the rim with multiple alley-oop dunks in a 122-101 win over the Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. Domantas Sabonis had a new career-high
Postgame 180103
| 01:41
Postgame: Pacers Locker Room - Jan. 3, 2018
Jan. 3, 2018 - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan and big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner react to Indiana's 122-101 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee.
| 02:06
Sabonis Sets a New Career High
Jan. 3, 2018 - Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis set a new career high with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting in Indiana's 122-101 loss in Milwaukee.
| 01:53
Sabonis' And-1
January 3, 2018 - Domantas Sabonis converts the basket plus the foul.
| 02:16
Sabonis Scores Again
January 3, 2018 - Domantas Sabonis converts the tough finish off the feed from Bojan Bogdanovic.
| 02:02
Lance with the Strong Take
January 3, 2018 - Lance Stephenson takes it past John Henson and converts the strong finish.
| 01:39
Turner Feeds Sabonis
January 3, 2018 - Pacers center Myles Turner finds fellow big man Domantas Sabonis out of the high-low set for the bucket on the interior.
| 01:17
Domas to the Rack
January 03, 2018: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights
| 00:53
Bojan's Give and Go
January 3, 2018 - Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic executes the give-and-go with Thaddeus Young to perfection.
| 00:37
Defense Leads to Offense
January 3, 2018 - The Pacers get a stop, then run the break, with Bojan Bogdanovic finishing on the other end.
| 00:20
Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Bucks 122
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 8:00 PM ET at BMO Harris Bradley Center
Game Rewind
Domantas Sabonis scored a career high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Bucks and their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Pacers fell 119-98 in Milwaukee.
Indiana kept things close in the first half and only trailed by 10 when the third quarter began, but the second half is where the home team really established itself.
By the 4:57 mark, Milwaukee led by 18, 82-64. Indiana cut the deficit to 13 with 2:05 to go in quarter, but Milwaukee ended the quarter with a quick 6-2 spurt to lead 93-76 heading into the final period.
The fourth saw Milwaukee grow its lead to more than 20 with just under eight minutes to play in the contest, and it was then clear the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Sabonis shot 10-of-13 from the floor en route to the best scoring night of his young career, but the team as a whole continued to struggle with the absence of Victor Oladipo.
The Pacers got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Behind seven quick points from Khris Middleton, the Bucks took a 16-7 lead with 6:49 left in the opening period.
Milwaukee pushed its lead to 24-9, but Indiana’s offense eventually came to life. The visitors made seven of their final nine shots of the quarter, but heading into Milwaukee maintained a 34-26 lead.
In the second, Milwaukee again built a double-digit lead, a 14-point advantage with a little more than seven minutes to play this, but again Indiana responded.
Keyed by 12 second quarter points from Sabonis, the Pacers got the deficit down to five with under two minutes to go in the half. But the home team ended the second quarter with five straight points to take a 10-point lead in the locker room.
In addition to Sabonis’ 24 points, Lance Stephenson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Darren Collison added 17 points.
For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 27 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 off the bench.
Inside the Numbers
Milwaukee had nine more assists than Indiana, finishing with 33 compared to the Pacers' 24.
Cory Joseph tied his season high in rebounds with seven.
Stat of the Night
Domantas Sabonis finished with a career high 24 points. He shot 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. His previous scoring high was 22.
Noteworthy
- Lance Stephenson has now scored in double figures three out of his last four games.
- Milwaukee is 4-1 in its last five games against Indiana.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo registered his 18th double-double of the season.
Up Next
The Pacers return home for their fourth and final meeting of the regular season against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »
