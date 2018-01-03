Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Bucks 122

Game Rewind

Domantas Sabonis scored a career high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Bucks and their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Pacers fell 119-98 in Milwaukee.

Indiana kept things close in the first half and only trailed by 10 when the third quarter began, but the second half is where the home team really established itself.

By the 4:57 mark, Milwaukee led by 18, 82-64. Indiana cut the deficit to 13 with 2:05 to go in quarter, but Milwaukee ended the quarter with a quick 6-2 spurt to lead 93-76 heading into the final period.

The fourth saw Milwaukee grow its lead to more than 20 with just under eight minutes to play in the contest, and it was then clear the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Sabonis shot 10-of-13 from the floor en route to the best scoring night of his young career, but the team as a whole continued to struggle with the absence of Victor Oladipo.

The Pacers got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Behind seven quick points from Khris Middleton, the Bucks took a 16-7 lead with 6:49 left in the opening period.

Milwaukee pushed its lead to 24-9, but Indiana’s offense eventually came to life. The visitors made seven of their final nine shots of the quarter, but heading into Milwaukee maintained a 34-26 lead.

In the second, Milwaukee again built a double-digit lead, a 14-point advantage with a little more than seven minutes to play this, but again Indiana responded.

Keyed by 12 second quarter points from Sabonis, the Pacers got the deficit down to five with under two minutes to go in the half. But the home team ended the second quarter with five straight points to take a 10-point lead in the locker room.

In addition to Sabonis’ 24 points, Lance Stephenson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Darren Collison added 17 points.

For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 27 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 off the bench.

Inside the Numbers

Milwaukee had nine more assists than Indiana, finishing with 33 compared to the Pacers' 24.

Cory Joseph tied his season high in rebounds with seven.

Stat of the Night

Domantas Sabonis finished with a career high 24 points. He shot 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. His previous scoring high was 22.

Noteworthy

Lance Stephenson has now scored in double figures three out of his last four games.

Milwaukee is 4-1 in its last five games against Indiana.

Giannis Antetokounmpo registered his 18th double-double of the season.

Up Next

The Pacers return home for their fourth and final meeting of the regular season against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Away Game Night Special

Pacers Blanket - $15. Game Night Specials can be purchased online the day of each away game from 10:00 AM - Midnight. Order Online »