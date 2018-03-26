Game Preview: Pacers at Warriors

Last Updated: March 26 at 5:00 PM ET

Matchup

The Pacers are officially playoff bound, having locked up a postseason berth with a 113-107 overtime win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. Now, they're looking to put together a strong finish over their final eight regular season games to secure the best possible seeding in the postseason.

It won't be easy, however, as six of their last eight contests are on the road, including a four-game West Coast road trip that begins on Tuesday against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (54-19).

The Pacers (43-31) are still within reach of a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Indiana is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, just a game back of Philadelphia and two games back of Cleveland in the loss column.

For most of the season, any team in the league would be hard pressed to go into ORACLE Arena and come away with a win, but the Pacers are catching the Warriors at an opportune time. The defending champs are currently riddled with injuries.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry returned from a sprained ankle on Friday against Atlanta, only to sprain his MCL. Curry has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Meanwhile, fellow MVP Kevin Durant has missed the past five games with rib soreness and All-Star guard Klay Thompson has sat out the last six contests with a fractured thumb.

Even All-Star forward Draymond Green missed Sunday's loss to Utah with the flu. If he's not feeling better by Tuesday night, the Pacers could face a Warriors team without any of its four All-Stars.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Quinn Cook

Nick Young

Patrick McCaw

Kevon Looney

JaVale McGee

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Warriors: PG - Quinn Cook, SG - Nick Young, SF - Patrick McCaw, PF - Kevon Looney, C - JaVale McGee

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - doubtful (sprained left ankle)

Warriors: Draymond Green - questionable (flu-like symptoms), Omri Casspi - doubtful (sprained right ankle), Kevin Durant - doubtful (right rib soreness), Stephen Curry - out (left MCL sprain), Klay Thompson - out (fractured right thumb)

Last Meeting

December 5, 2016: Klay Thompson lit up the Pacers, scoring 60 points in just three quarters as the Warriors cruised to a 142-106 win at ORACLE Arena. Thompson went 21-for-33 from the field, 8-for-14 from 3-point range, and 10-for-11 from the free throw line over 29:03 of action, shattering the NBA record for most points in under 30 minutes (Larry Bird held the previous record at 43).

Golden State led by 30 points at halftime and as many as 40 in the game. Kevin Durant added 20 points and eight rebounds, while Stephen Curry chipped in 13 points and 11 assists.

Paul George led Indiana with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Jeff Teague added 16 points and six assists.

Noteworthy

Tuesday's game is the first of two meetings in nine days between the Pacers and the Warriors. Golden State visits Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, April 5.

The Pacers have dropped six of their last seven games against the Warriors, including three straight at ORACLE Arena.

David West, a centerpiece of the Pacers teams that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014, is now in his second season with Golden State.

