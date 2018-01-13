Game Preview: Pacers at Suns

Last Updated: Jan. 14 at 6:10 PM ET

Matchup

After closing out their four-game homestand with a thrilling come-from-behind win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers venture west for a difficult five-game road swing.

The 97-95 win over the Cavs — in which the Pacers came back from 22 points down — gave the Pacers a 3-1 record on their four-game homestand, as the team looks ahead to a second half of the season that has a heavy dose of road games.

Over the next 22 games, the Pacers (22-20) only play eight games in the confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a crucial stretch that could determine whether or not Indiana will make the postseason for a third consecutive season.

Their challenging stretch away from home begins on Sunday night, when the Pacers head to Phoenix to face a young Suns (16-27) team, capable of hanging with some of the NBA's best teams.

While the Suns have lost three of their last four games, the team's leading scorer Devin Booker is continuing to impress during his third NBA season.

Booker has averaged 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, asserting himself as one of the game's best young players.

For the Pacers, the return of Victor Oladipo to the lineup seems to have alleviated some of their recent woes suffered during a five-game losing streak. With Oladipo back in action, Indiana has won three of its last four, as the race in the Eastern Conference intensifies.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Suns: PG - Tyler Ulis, SG - Devin Booker, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Dragan Bender, C - Tyson Chandler

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - will play (sore left shoulder), Myles Turner - out (right elbow injury), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Suns: Isaiah Canaan - questionable (left adductor strain), Josh Jackson - doubtful (right hip strain), Marquese Chriss - out (right hip strain), Brandon knight - out (left ACL tear), Alan Williams - out (right meniscus repair)

Last Meeting

December 7, 2016: After a close game, the Pacers pulled away in the fourth quarter, beating the Suns 109-94 on the road.

Paul George led the way for Indiana, scoring 25 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in the victory.

For Phoenix, it was Eric Bledsoe who led the charge, racking up 15 points for the Suns.

Midway through the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer from Jeff Teague gave Indiana a six-point cushion as it cruised to the early-season victory.

Noteworthy

The Suns lead the all-time series with the Pacers, 48-37.

Alex Poythress and Suns guards Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis were teammates at Kentucky.

The Pacers have won two straight games in Phoenix.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

