Game Preview: Pacers at Spurs

Matchup

With two losses in a row, each in which the Pacers' offense hasn't reached 90 points, it's clear that something isn't working for Indiana's attack.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, their next game comes against the San Antonio Spurs (30-17), one of the NBA's best defenses.

For Indiana (24-22), winning the fifth game of its five-game west coast road trip would give the Pacers a 3-2 mark on the swing, covering up some of the faults from the Pacers' troublesome back-to-back skid.

No fault has been more glaring than Indiana's 3-point shooting. Entering Friday as one of the NBA's highest percentage teams from beyond the arc, the Pacers connected on just 2-of-25 looks from downtown, marking the lowest 3-point field goal percentage the team has shot during a game in which they attempted 20 or more shots from deep since the numbers were recorded in 1983 (according to basketball-reference).

Still without Myles Turner, the odds will be stacked against the Pacers on Sunday, but that didn't hold them back during their early season upset over San Antonio, in which Victor Oladipo hit a game-winning stepback 3-pointer.

San Antonio brings an interesting streak into the game, having alternated wins and losses in their last 12 games. If the "streak" holds, it would be bad news for the Pacers, since San Antonio's most recent game was a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Spurs: PG - Tony Parker, SG - Danny Green, SF - Kyle Anderson, PF - LaMarcus Aldridge, C - Pau Gasol

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - out (right elbow ligament sprain and muscle strain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation)

Spurs: Rudy Gay - out (right heel bursitis), Manu Ginobili - out (right thigh contusion), Kawhi Leonard - out (return from injury management)

Last Meeting

October 29, 2017: With 10 seconds left in the game and down by two, Indiana put the ball in the hands of its new leading scorer.

Using a mismatch, Victor Oladipo shook his defender LaMarcus Aldridge and put up the game-winning 3-point shot, lifting the Pacers to an emotional 97-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Oladipo's three capped his team-high 23 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge of the Spurs was the game-high scorer, finishing with 26 points.

Noteworthy

The Spurs lead the all-time series with the Pacers, 53-27.

Pacers guard Cory Joseph spent four seasons with the Spurs (2011-2015), winning an NBA championship in 2014.

Indiana has lost its last three games at San Antonio.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

