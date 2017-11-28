Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets

Matchup

These Pacers are having fun.

But after an ebullient fourth quarter against the Magic which featured no-look passing, fastbreak dunks, and even some air guitar, the good times will be put to the test.

On Wednesday, Indiana heads on the road for one of the more difficult two-game swings of the season, facing the Western-Conference leading Rockets (16-4), then flying up north for a meeting with the Raptors.

While the Pacers (12-9) have captured wins in seven of their last nine games, the Rockets have won 11 of their last 12, and are a perfect 5-0 since Chris Paul returned from a knee injury that kept him out for 14 games.

During their matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 11, the Rockets looked just fine even without Chris Paul, defeating the Pacers by 23 points, the largest road win in the history of the series between the two teams.

James Harden was his usual self in the game, scoring a team-best 26 points while dishing out 15 assists. Houston cleaned the glass as well, with center Clint Capela piling up 17 rebounds in the dispiriting Pacers loss.

Wednesday's game with the Rockets may come down to which team shoots better from beyond the arc. Indiana leads the league in percentage from deep, connecting on 40.9 percent of its attempts. But despite shooting it so accurately from 3-point range, Indiana attempts just 24.8 long-range shots per game, the 25th highest in the league. Houston, on the other hand, lets it fly at an astounding clip, attempting 44.6 3-pointers per game, the highest average in the league by a healthy margin.

In the Rockets' most recent game, a win over the Nets, Houston and Brooklyn combined for 89 3-point attempts, the most ever in NBA history.

Come Wednesday night, Indiana will need to withstand the barrage of 3-pointers that is surely headed its way as the Pacers aim to close the month of November on a high note against one of the NBA's best teams.

Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Chris Paul

James Harden

Trevor Ariza

Ryan Anderson

Clint Capela

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (bruised right knee), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Rockets: Nenê - out (Right Shoulder Strain), Zhou Qi - out (Sore Left Calf)

Last Meeting

November 12, 2017: On a Sunday evening meeting, the Rockets topped the Pacers 118-95 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

MVP-candidate James Harden did the lion's share of work for Houston, scoring 26 points and passing out 15 dimes in the game.

"James is just a special player with his ability to not only score and to assist the ball," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "If you switch, he takes advantage of the switch and the matchup. We did pretty much everything we could do except stop them."

Victor Oladipo led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the loss. Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and five rebounds off the bench while going 7-for-10 from the field.

Myles Turner was the only other Pacers player to finish in double figures. The third-year center tallied 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

Noteworthy

Rockets sixth man Eric Gordon went to Indiana University and graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis.

The Rockets lead the all-time series 53-37 and hold a 31-14 edge when playing at home.

Pacers guard Cory Joseph and Rockets forward PJ Tucker were teammates on the Toronto Raptors last season.

Houston's point differential of +10.3 is the second-best mark in the league, trailing only the Warriors.

