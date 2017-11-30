Game Preview: Pacers at Raptors

Matchup

When the Pacers and Raptors meet on Friday, it will be exactly one week after their last showdown, a 107-104 Pacers win at a raucous Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Since that Pacers victory — which was their fifth in a row — the Pacers have gone 1-2, losing to the East-leading Celtics and West-leading Rockets but nabbing a victory against the Orlando Magic in the middle of the three-game span.

The Pacers (12-10) will look to get on track when they go against the dynamic Raptors (13-7) at the Air Canada Centre.

With a win, Indiana would split its two-game road swing before returning back to the confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse for what will be a season-long six-game homestand for the Blue & Gold.

For the Pacers, who are sitting two games above .500, the six-game homestand could offer a chance to climb in the crowded Eastern Conference standings.

Ahead of them in the standings are the Raptors, who have won two straight games by a combined margin of 47 points.

Toronto is powered by the consistent scoring of DeMar DeRozan, who is pouring in 23.3 points per game this season. Along with DeRozan, Kyle Lowry averages 16.7 points and seven assists per game.

DeRozan does much of his damage from the free throw line, averaging 7.1 attempts per game, so defending the three-time All-Star without fouling will be paramount for the Pacers on Friday night.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kyle Lowry

DeMar DeRozan

OG Anunoby

Serge Ibaka

Jonas Valanciunas

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - DeMar DeRozan, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Serge Ibaka, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Raptors: Delon Wright - out (right shoulder)

Last Meeting

November 24, 2017: On a Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pacers picked up their season-best fifth consecutive win, beating the Toronto Raptors 107-104 in a game that was exciting until the final whistle.

When the game was knotted at 92, Thaddeus Young drilled a 3-pointer that put the Pacers up the driver's seat, at one point leading by double-digits with under three minutes left in the game.

But Toronto delivered a final punch, reeling off an 8-0 run to draw the contest back to a one-possession game.

Luckily for Indiana, Lance Stephenson had an answer, knocking down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Pacers some breathing room as they closed out the three-point victory.

Noteworthy

Pacers guard Cory Joseph played for the Toronto Raptors from 2014 to 2017, starting in 18 games for the Raptors.

Raptors swingman C.J. Miles was a member of the Pacers for three seasons (2014-2017), finishing his Pacers career averaging 12 points per game and shooting 37.4 percent from deep.

Indiana leads the all-time series between the two teams 47-35.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (studio host)

