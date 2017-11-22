Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 10:30 PM ET

Matchup

After a Thanksgiving at home, the Pacers look to protect their home court and extend their winning streak to five as they host the red-hot Raptors on Friday night.

For Indiana (10-8), the key to its recent run of success has been outer-worldly 3-point shooting. During their four-game winning streak, Indiana has shot the three at a league-best 48.3 percent, making an average of 11.5 per game.

No Pacers player has been hotter beyond the arc than Bojan Bogdanovic, who has connected on 62.1 percent of his looks from deep during Indiana's winning streak. The Croatian-born small forward has delivered 26 points in back-to-back games, making a combined 11 3-pointers in the two games.

Bogdanovic's shot has been so automatic, that the Pacers coaching staff switched to an eight-man rotation to give the 6-foot, 8-inch forward minutes at the power forward position, stretching the floor for Indiana's high-octane offense.

Along with Bogdanovic has been the steady hand of Victor Oladipo, whose team-leading 22.9 points per game has given the Pacers a shot-creator on offense capable of catching fire late in games. Oladipo's defense has also been inspired, swiping a career-best seven steals during the Pacers' win over the Magic on Monday.

But Indiana isn't the only team that's getting hot, as the Raptors (11-6) have quickly ascended to the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference after winning six of their last eight games. For Toronto, it's been the usual tandem of DeMar DeRozan (24.8 points per game) and Kyle Lowry (15.2 points per contest) doing the damage on offense.

Along with that pairing, rookie OG Anunoby from Indiana University has emerged as a useful starter for the Raptors, where he has been used as a primary defender on opposing teams' top scorers. Against the Rockets, while Anunoby was on the floor, James Harden shot just 2-of-15 from the field, turning the ball over six times.

With a defensive stopper and one of the top backcourts in the NBA, the Raptors will serve as a good test for the Pacers, who will have three full days of rest before the Friday night meeting.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - DeMar DeRozan, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Serge Ibaka, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Pacers: Ike Anigbogu - questionable (sore throat), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Raptors: C.J. Miles - not with team (personal), Delon Wright - out (right shoulder)

Last Meeting

April 4, 2017: Needing a win to keep their hopes of the postseason alive, the Pacers rallied from 19 points behind to topple the Raptors 108-90 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Paul George had 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Lance Stephenson ignited the crowd in his first game back at The Fieldhouse since re-signing with the Pacers.

In the final moments, Stephenson put in a layup that caused a stir. The Raptors took exception to the play and Stephenson, DeMar DeRozan, and P.J. Tucker were all assessed technical fouls in the ensuing skirmish.

Noteworthy

Serge Ibaka was traded from the Thunder to the Magic in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in the summer of 2016. Ibaka was later traded to the Raptors while Oladipo and Sabonis were again packaged and sent to the Pacers.

Raptors swingman C.J. Miles was a member of the Pacers for three seasons (2014-2017).

The Pacers lost in seven games to the Raptors in the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs. Only three players from that Pacers team remain on the roster (Myles Turner, Joe Young, and Glenn Robinson III).

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby "Slick" Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

