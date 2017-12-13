Game Preview: Pacers vs Pistons

Matchup

The Pacers (16-12) saw their four-game winning streak snapped by Paul George and the Thunder on Wednesday night, but they still have a chance to go 5-1 in their season-long, six-game homestand with a win on Friday night over their Central Division rivals, the Detroit Pistons (14-13).

The storyline Wednesday was on George's return to Indianapolis, his first game back in the city since forcing a trade this past summer. The four-time All-Star struggled offensively, going just 3-for-14 from the field, but played stifling defense on Pacers' leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who was traded from the Thunder to the Pacers along with Domantas Sabonis.

Oladipo, a two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week, had shot 51.2 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from 3-point range during Indiana's four-game winning streak, but was just 6-for-19 from the field and 1-for-9 from beyond the arc on Wednesday in a 100-95 loss. After the game, Oladipo called it "the first time I've had a defender like that guard me since I've been on this team."

Beyond the George-Oladipo matchup, Oklahoma City was able to handle the Pacers on Wednesday by controlling the battle of the boards. The Thunder outrebounded Indiana 52-42 overall and 17-11 on the offensive boards.

Thunder center Steven Adams dominated on the interior, racking up 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting and 13 boards (nine offensive) to lead Oklahoma City to victory.

The Pistons started the year 14-6, but have dropped seven straight games (they play again on Thursday night in Atlanta). Still, they have some players that should concern the Pacers after their rebounding struggles on Wednesday, particularly All-Star center Andre Drummond, who had 14 points and 21 rebounds in a 114-97 win over the Pacers on Nov. 8 in Detroit.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Reggie Jackson

Avery Bradley

Stanley Johnson

Tobias Harris

Andre Drummond

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Pistons: PG - Reggie Jackson, SG - Avery Bradley, SF - Stanley Johnson, PF - Tobias Harris, C - Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - questionable (sore left knee), Cory Joseph - questionable (sore left shoulder), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Pistons: Jon Leuer - out(left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

November 17, 2017: The Pacers rallied from a 22-point deficit to top the Pistons, 107-100. Lance Stephenson electrified the crowd in the fourth quarter as the Pacers completed the comeback, scoring all 13 of his points in the frame on 5-of-7 shooting (2-of-2 from 3-point range) to lead Indiana to a stunning victory.

"I had a tough first half and I told myself if Coach called my name again, when I get in there I'm going to change the atmosphere and I did it," said Stephenson at his locker. "I just wanted to stay confident and never let down."

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Thaddeus Young added 18 points in the win.

Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley each had a team-high 16 points for Detroit. Andre Drummond (11 points and 15 rebounds) recorded a double-double in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won nine of their last 10 regular season games against Detroit and five straight contests at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana has a 97-91 lead in the overall series with the Pistons and a 61-33 edge in games played in Indianapolis.

The Pacers and Pistons will play their fourth and final regular season game of the season in Detroit on Dec. 26.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

