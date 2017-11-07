Game Preview: Pacers at Pistons
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena
Matchup
After another close loss, the Pacers (5-6) will look to snap a three-game skid on Wednesday night in Detroit, when they take on the Pistons (7-3), who are surprisingly the current sole owners of second place in the Eastern Conference.
It was a tale of two halves for the Pacers on Tuesday night.
The Blue & Gold could do no wrong through two quarters, shooting 63.8 percent on their way to 75 points, their most points before halftime in a game in over six years.
But the Pacers shot just 30.4 percent after halftime, while the Pelicans' All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins dominated on the other end. Davis and Cousins combined for 40 points after halftime, while Indiana managed just 37 points as a team in a 117-112 loss.
One bright spot in the loss was the play of Lance Stephenson. The fan favorite had been in a major shooting slump to start the season, with just a .282 field goal percentage and .160 3-point percentage through his first 10 games, but he found a bit of a rhythm on Tuesday. Stephenson scored 14 points (his first game with more than six points since the season opener) on 5-of-9 shooting and pulled down a season-high nine rebounds, bringing good energy off the bench particularly in the second half.
The Pistons, meanwhile, have gotten off to a great start to the season, thanks to a balanced offensive attack.
Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley — acquired in an offseason trade with Boston — have led the way, averaging 19.7 and 16.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 and 42.2 percent from 3-point range, respectively. 7-foot former All-Star Andre Drummond remains a menace on the interior, averaging 14.0 points and 14.7 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and even a surprisingly competent 75 percent from the free throw line, a marked improvement from his historically awful career free throw percentage of .389.
Projected Starters
Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner
Pistons: PG - Reggie Jackson, SG - Avery Bradley, SF - Stanley Johnson, PF - Tobias Harris, C - Andre Drummond
Injury Report
Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation), Domantas Sabonis - out (right calf contusion)
Pistons: Stanley Johnson - day-to-day (tightness/spasm right hip flexor), Jon Leuer - day-to-day (left ankle sprain)
Last Meeting
March 8, 2017: The Pacers rolled to a 115-98 win over the Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana shot 50 percent from the field, 47.8 percent from 3-point range, and committed a season-low five turnovers in the victory.
Paul George led Indiana with 22 points and eight rebounds. Thaddeus Young added 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting and eight boards.
Tobias Harris scored a team-high 22 points off the bench for Detroit. Andre Drummond added 14 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
Noteworthy
- The Pacers swept the season series with Detroit last year and have won eight of their last nine meetings with the Pistons.
- Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Pistons forward Tobias Harris were teammates with the Orlando Magic from 2013-16.
- Detroit forward Anthony Tolliver played with Pacers guard Darren Collison in Sacramento last season.
