Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

The Pacers begin a two-game road trip on Wednesday, opening up against Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Just recently, the Pelicans were looking like an ascendent team in the Western Conference, as DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis appeared to have things clicking.

But in the closing moments of a win over the Rockets, Cousins suffered a left achilles rupture, leaving him out for the remainder of the season.

Since the loss of their All-Star forward, the Pelicans have gone 1-4, with three of the losses being at their home arena, the Smoothie King Center.

For the Pacers, injury and illness seemed to play a role in their most recent game, a 111-102 loss to the Washington Wizards at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Hours before the tip, it was announced the Darren Collison would miss two to three weeks with arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. In addition to Collison, Indiana's All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was ruled out with illness.

Down a starting backcourt, the Pacers' offense appeared disjointed, struggling to execute offensively as the red-hot Wizards controlled the game for the majority of the night.

Without Oladipo, the Pacers are 0-6 on the season.

Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Rajon Rondo

Jrue Holiday

E'Twaun Moore

Nikola Mirotic

Anthony Davis

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Rajon Rondo, SG - Jrue Holiday, SF - Etwaun Moore, PF - Nikola Mirotic, C - Anthony Davis

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - out (sore left calf), Darren Collison - out (left knee surgery), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehab), Victor Oladipo - will play (illness)

Pelicans: Alex Ajinca - out (right knee injury), DeMarcus Cousins - out (left achilles rupture), Solomon Hill - out (left hamstring tear), Frank Jackson - out (right foot fracture)

Last Meeting

November 7, 2017: Despite leading by double digits at home, the Pacers ended up falling 117-112 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the 12th game of the season, Indiana's offense experience an explosive first half, piling up 75 points to build a 14-point edge.

But in the second half, it was a different story as the resurgent Pelicans rallied back in the game, outscoring the Pacers 35-19 in the third quarter.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won 12 of the last 15 matchups with the Pelicans.

Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore attended Purdue University (2007-2011.

Solomon Hill of the Pelicans was a member of the Pacers from 2013-2016.

