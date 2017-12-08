Game Preview: Pacers vs Nuggets

Matchup

It's time to start taking this Pacers team seriously.

Indiana improved to 15-11 on the season following a 106-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana now has a pair of victories over the defending Eastern Conference champions and Friday's win snapped Cleveland's 13-game winning streak.

The Pacers, an afterthought and consensus lottery team in most preseason media predictions, look like a legitimate playoff contender. And Victor Oladipo most definitely looks in line to earn his first All-Star selection.

Oladipo was brilliant once again on Friday, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and outdueling LeBron James to the tune of 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on the evening. He knocked down six 3-pointers on the night and has quickly become Indiana's go-to option down the stretch.

The Pacers are now 3-0 halfway through a season-long, six-game homestand. They welcome the Denver Nuggets (14-11) on Sunday night.

Denver is also off to a solid start, currently residing in fifth place in the Western Conference despite injuries to star big men Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets feature a balanced offensive attack and entered Friday seventh in the NBA in offensive rating, averaging 107 points per 100 possessions. Without Millsap and likely Jokic, Denver will rely heavily on its young backcourt. Guards Will Barton (26 years old), Gary Harris (23), and Jamal Murray (20) combine to average over 45 points per game.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Nuggets: PG - Jamal Murray, SG - Gary Harris, SF - Will Barton, PF - Wilson Chandler, C - Kenneth Faried

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic – out (left ankle sprain), Paul Millsap – out (left wrist ligament injury)

Last Meeting

March 24, 2017: The Nuggets never trailed, leading by as many as 23 points in a 125-117 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers lost despite shooting 50.5 percent from the field and going 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Paul George led Indiana with 27 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Jeff Teague added 21 points and eight assists, while Myles Turner collected 20 points and four blocks.

Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 30 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists. Wilson Chandler added 24 points, while Danilo Gallinari (21 points and 11 rebounds) recorded a double-double.

Noteworthy

The all-time series between the Pacers and Nuggets is tied, 43-43.

Nuggets center Mason Plumlee was teammates with both Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic in Brooklyn during the 2014-15 season.

Nuggets guard Gary Harris starred at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

