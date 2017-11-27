Game Preview: Pacers vs Magic

Matchup

After seeing their five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night, the Pacers (11-9) will look to get back in the win column on Monday evening, when they close out a three-game homestand by welcoming the Orlando Magic (8-12) to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana's 108-98 loss to the Celtics on Saturday should not be the cause of great concern to Pacers fans. Boston has won 17 of 18 games and owns the best record in the NBA, while the Pacers were without leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who missed the game after sustaining a bone bruise in his right knee in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over Toronto.

Still, the undermanned Pacers looked like they had a chance to come away with an impressive win on Saturday before a disastrous third quarter. The Blue & Gold shot 56.4 percent from the field through the first two quarters and had a 54-45 lead at the half, only to watch the Celtics outscored them 37-16 in the third period.

Oladipo is considered day-to-day, but if he can't go on Monday night, the Pacers will have to rely on a balanced offensive attack. Lance Stephenson got the start at shooting guard on Saturday in Oladipo's absence and performed admirably, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and finishing with 16 to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Stephenson has scored in double figures in just five of 20 games this season, but has accomplished the feat in each of his last three games at The Fieldhouse.

The Magic were one of the pleasant surprises in the league to start the season, with former Pacers coach Frank Vogel guiding them to an 8-4 record. But Orlando has dropped eight straight contests since then, including their last six road games.

With a difficult two-game road trip to Houston and Toronto looming, the Pacers will hope they can take care of business on Monday against the reeling Magic.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Lance Stephenson, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Magic: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - Terrence Ross, SF - Evan Fournier, PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (bruised right knee), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac - out (sprained right ankle)

Last Meeting

November 20, 2017: The Pacers forced the Magic into 22 turnovers in a 105-97 win in Orlando. Victor Oladipo led the way on both ends, scoring a game-high 29 points and collecting a career-best seven steals.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 26 points and seven rebounds in the win, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range.

"Down the stretch we just got to make the right play," Oladipo said after the victory. "That is what we are locked in on doing. Guys are ready to play on both ends of the floor and that is huge for us. We just got to continue to keep doing that."

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 13 rebounds. Aaron Gordon (13 points and 12 rebounds) also recorded a double-double in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won all five games against Orlando since the Magic hired Frank Vogel as their coach.

Indiana is 58-46 all-time against the Magic, including a 34-18 record in games played in Indianapolis.

The Magic drafted Victor Oladipo with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and he played his first three seasons in Orlando. They traded Oladipo and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis to Oklahoma City on June 23, 2016 for Serge Ibaka.

Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic needs 19 points to reach 3,000 career points in the NBA.

