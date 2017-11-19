Game Preview: Pacers at Magic

Matchup

With a rollicking 25-point victory over the Heat on Sunday, the Pacers aim to stay hot in Florida with a Monday meeting against the Orlando Magic.

Their win over the Heat gives the Pacers (9-8) three straight victories, while also serving as a launch pad for Myles Turner's season, who lit up the box score on Sunday with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.

During their previous game, Turner had struggled, making just three field goals during the Pacers' comeback win against the Pistons. But on Sunday, the third-year forward couldn't miss, making 11-of-14 shots, including going 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Earlier this year, the Magic (8-8) — coached by former Pacers head coach Frank Vogel — were one of the surprises of the season. But lately, Orlando has hit a rough patch, losing six of its last eight and entering Monday night's game on a four-game skid.

The Magic have been paced by Evan Fournier on the wing, averaging a team-best 19.2 points per game. Running alongside Fournier is the hyper-athletic Aaron Gordon, who has stretched the floor from the power forward position this season, racking up 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds, all while shooting 47 percent from long range.

Last season, Indiana had Orlando's number, sweeping the season series 3-0. But this year, the Magic's revamped offense will be an added challenge for Indiana, who will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Magic: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - Terrence Ross, SF - Evan Fournier, PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac - out (sprained right ankle)

Last Meeting

April 8, 2017: The Pacers took an early lead and never looked back, pummeling the Magic 127-112 in one of their best offensive performances of the 2016-17 season.

Paul George led the team in scoring with 37 points while Myles Turner played large role as well, chipping in 23 points and 10 rebounds.

"We moved the ball, we got ourselves into a good flow on offense, and we were able to overcome some of the things that they were doing," said Thaddeus Young of the victory.

Noteworthy

Magic head coach Frank Vogel was the head coach of the Pacers for six seasons, taking the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

The Pacers have won four consecutive games against the Magic.

Magic guard D.J. Augustin was a point guard for the Pacers during the 2012-13 season.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

NBA TV: Orlando Broadcast Team

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

