Game Preview: Pacers vs Maccabi Haifa (Preseason)

On Monday, the Pacers suffered their first defeat of the preseason in a 107-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Indiana, however, was hardly at full strength, resting four of five starters but still hanging in the game until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Come Tuesday, Indiana is expected to start its presumptive starting five, giving fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse their first look at the team on a new court with new jerseys.

Their opponent will also be a new look for Pacers fans, as the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa visits the Pacers for Indiana's final tuneup before the regular season.

While the team isn't one fans are used to, Maccabi Haifa recently signed NBA-er Josh Smith, who has logged 891 games, the majority of which came with the Atlanta Hawks.

For the Pacers, much of the emphasis will be on solidifying the rotation and continuing to build chemistry among the first and second units.

The story of Friday's win over the Cavaliers was the impressive play of rookie TJ Leaf, who poured in 18 points in the fourth quarter as Indiana executed a come-from-behind victory.

During Monday's game, all eyes were on Ike Anigbogu, Indiana's second-round draft pick who had yet to enter a game during the preseason. Anigbogu looked comfortable on the floor, going a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and hitting 2-of-2 free throws for a total of eight points, while also chipping in two blocks and two assists.

A win on Tuesday would close out Indiana's preseason with a 3-1 record, including a perfect 3-0 when playing with McMillan's expected rotation of players.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Frederic Bourdillon

Luke Martinez

Willy Workman

Oz Blayzer

Josh Smith

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Maccabi Haifa: PG - Frederic Bourdillon, SG - Luke Martinez, SF - Willy Workman, PF - Oz Blayzer, C - Josh Smith

Injury Report

Pacers: Trey McKinney-Jones - out (left shoulder rehabilitation), Glenn Robinson III - out (left high ankle sprain), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Maccabi Haifa: None

Noteworthy

Veteran Damien Wilkins led the Pacers in scoring with 14 points against the Pistons.

Tuesday will be the first meeting between the Pacers and Maccabi Haifa.

Coming off the bench, Jarrod Uthoff chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

As a team, the Pacers weren't sharp with the ball on Monday, coughing up 17 turnovers in their only preseason loss.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

